For all the illustrious success of the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool, there are few of a Reds fellowship who will not acknowledge that the journey under the German’s stewardship has not been tumultuous.

Liverpool’s success is steeped in sagacious work, from the furrowed brows of those in the transfer department to the tactical team devising strategies for those plying their trade on the verdant Anfield blades.

Klopp arrived at Liverpool with the club moored in a harbour leagues away from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and the deteriorating Manchester United, decades without league triumph and yielding just one League Cup honour since the indelible success in the Champions League and FA Cup under Rafa Benitez’s wing in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

Jurgen Klopp's Honours at Liverpool Times won Premier League x1 Champions League x1 FA Cup x1 League Cup x1 FIFA Club World Cup x1 UEFA Super Cup x1 FA Community Shield x1 FIFA Best Men's Club Coach x2 PL Manager of the Season X2

Winning every major honour accessible - aside from the Europa League - since Klopp’s appointment, Liverpool have soared to heights unseen for an age, and the squad that he meticulously crafted has etched its story not only into the club’s lasting history but that of European football itself.

Klopp is the architect, but it is his acquisitions that have had a transformative effect on the pitch, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane staples of rise.

Now entering a new chapter, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez and co look to lead the next wave.

Perhaps the shrewdest signing, however, one who very much serves a central role to this day, is Scottish full-back Andrew Robertson , whose signing in 2017 revolutionised the left channel on the red half of Merseyside.

How much did Liverpool sign Andrew Robertson for?

When Robertson was purchased from relegated Hull City for a grand sum of £10m, there was a chorus of contentment from the club’s rivals, mouths twitching skywards in smirk satisfaction, the Reds were not making the lucrative moves to close the gap on those at the top.

The Premier League giants were undoubtedly on the up under Klopp and had welcomed the likes of Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to the fold that summer, though few anticipated what was to come.

Robertson had spent three seasons with the Tigers, joining alongside, interestingly, Harry Maguire in 2014 for just £3m, and forged 115 displays for his former outfit, scoring five goals and supplying ten assists.

Praised as “fantastic” by journalist Ryan Dilks for his role in Hull’s promotion-winning 2015/16 campaign, to say the 29-year-old has gone from strength to strength across his career would be a disservice to his meteoric rise.

Liverpool unearthed a gem, true, but Klopp moulded the flanker into a glimmering diamond, and he is now the “complete player”, as has been said by former Liverpool ace Fabio Aurelio.

How much is Andrew Roberton worth now?

According to Football Transfers', Robertson is currently worth around £48m, which signifies a monumental rise in value of 380% since Klopp acquired his services way back when.

At the peak of his powers, the site's reliable valuation model deduced his worth at a whopping £68m, and while this has depreciated over the past few years, largely due to Liverpool's fluctuating fortunes, he is still the third most valuable full-back in the world, behind only teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea phenom Reece James.

The Scottish star has now made 272 appearances for Liverpool, scoring nine goals and supplying 63 assists, and may well be the greatest left-back in the Merseyside outfit's history, having played a central role in each of the aforementioned major honours won under Klopp's tutelage.

Once noted with bemusement by rival fans, upon transferring to Liverpool, Robertson is now comfortably one of the most important members of the Reds' system and has been integral in the rise to prominence, boasting superlative technical skills and an unrelenting engine to maraud up and down the left channel splendidly.

Hailed as a 'role model' by Sir Kenny Dalglish, the 62-cap international could be the shrewdest signing of the modern era at Anfield.

Why is Andrew Robertson worth that much?

A creative demon, Robertson currently boasts the record of most assists in Premier League history supplied by a defender, with 57 - interestingly, this is just four behind Salah, who joined Liverpool the same summer.

The £100k-per-week machine has been simply incredible, and despite Liverpool's struggles over the past year, still ranks among the top 8% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and shot-creating actions, the top 5% for passes attempted and the top 12% for progressive passes per 90, as per FBref.

Described as a "Duracell Bunny" by Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott for his turbo-charged approach, the gem also offers an underrated level of defensive ability, recording a career average of one interception, 1.5 tackles and 1.8 clearances per game, as per WhoScored.

Now 29 years old, the 5 foot 10 ace is still contracted to Liverpool until 2026, and will continue to dominate the left flank for years yet, providing an all-encompassing sheen and allowing the likes of Luis Diaz and Nunez ahead of him to have an unceasing battery of supplementation.

Liverpool's rise under Klopp has been built on astute purchases, with so many diamonds crafted from unrefined rock since the 56-year-old German set to work eight years ago.

Robertson will go down in perpetual Anfield lore as one of the most brilliant captures in modern history, with his acquisition transforming the left-back role and providing a consistent offensive threat and defensive security for years.

Despite raising a few eyebrows after his paltry signing, there will be few outfits at present who would not rue the missed opportunity to sign a player for peanuts, now comfortably one of the best full-backs in the world.