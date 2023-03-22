Liverpool have been unable to maintain their high standards this season and Jurgen Klopp will surely be looking ahead to the summer to find solutions.

The Reds are currently seven points adrift of a Champions League qualifying spot in sixth with just 12 games remaining to catch Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Indeed, if the club does not qualify for the prestigious European competition for the first time since the 2015/16 season which was the first under Klopp’s management it will put further pressure on FSG to rebuild.

Liverpool’s American owners are renowned for their tight spending and strict recruitment process, however, the spotlight will be shining brightly on them to get the squad set up for success once again.

It is one of the worst-kept secrets in football that Liverpool have made Jude Bellingham their top target with Matheus Nunes and Mason Mount also linked with a move to Anfield.

However, the supporters will be under no illusion that FSG will be spending like Chelsea or Manchester United this summer and are unlikely to sanction a complete overhaul when the transfer window reopens.

As a result, Klopp could repeat his success with Stefan Bajcetic by having a look at the fantastic youth academy set-up full of players dreaming of an opportunity to breakthrough into the senior team.

One player who has been capturing attention in recent months is Luke Chambers, a talented left-back who was sent out on loan to Kilmarnock to earn some much-needed first-team football.

Who is Luke Chambers?

The versatile academy star - who can play both left-back and centre-back - has been rising through the ranks of the youth system since he was six years old, signing a new contract to extend his stay in 2022.

Chambers also joined the first team pre-season tour in Thailand and Singapore alongside winning the U19 European Championship with England last summer.

The 18-year-old has tallied up 66 appearances, 13 goals and seven assists across the U18s, U19s and U21s before heading out on loan in Scotland this January.

Over five appearances for Kilmarnock, the £264k-rated youngster has registered one assist and won 58% of his ground duels, as well as averaging 1.2 successful dribbles, and 1.2 key passes per game, proving he is truly in the Robertson-ilk.

His 1.8 tackles, one interception and 1.6 clearances outline him as a capable defender too, someone with immense consistency despite his age.

Indeed, Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has already lavished praise on the youngster for his impact during his debut:

“He was outstanding. He looks about 13 but he plays like a 30-year-old!

"He’s so mature, he’s so calm with his defending, his decision-making on the ball was very good, his choice of passes, his choice of crosses, none more so than for Danny’s goal and he’s fitted in brilliantly."

With that being said, the future is looking bright for Chambers if he continues to thrive and develop, particularly from an offensive point of view, he could ultimately become the heir to Andy Robertson on the left-hand side of the defence.