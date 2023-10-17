Liverpool are much-improved this season after toiling last year, but still seek improvements over the next few years to return to the very top of the game.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch were all signed to combat the summer exodus, but this well-wrought midfield could be bolstered further.

Who are Liverpool interested in signing?

According to Sky Sport Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Schalke 04's teenage sensation Assan Ouédraogo is attracting Jurgen Klopp's attention after bursting onto the scene in prodigious fashion, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton also interested.

Any deal would not materialise until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, when the 17-year-old's €20m (£17m) release clause would no longer be dormant.

Plettenberg does also claim that AC Milan currently hold the most "concrete" interest in the youngster's services, with the Serie A side's officials set to meet Schalke bosses for negotiations this week.

Who is Assan Ouédraogo?

The versatile midfielder is playing with age-belying confidence and swagger in Bundesliga 2, very much integral in Die Knappen's travails.

Also pursued by Bayern Munich, the rising star is robust and positive in possession, completing 81% of his passes this season, succeeding with 61% of his dribbles and winning 55% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

Given that he also ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across similar divisions over the past year for goals, the top 14% for shot-creating actions, the top 12% for progressive carries and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, his aptitude in surging forward and providing a creative threat is clear.

Such qualities could put him in good stead to become Liverpool's starring member of a burgeoning youth fold, surpassing even the talent of 18-year-old Spaniard Stefan Bajcetic, who was so important for the struggling Reds last season.

Having made 19 appearances last term, scoring against Aston Villa in the Premier League, the dynamic midfielder saw his season curtailed in March due to injury, though he is wedging his way back into the team at present and earned a start in the Europa League against LASK.

Described by journalist Zubin Daver as a "special" talent, Bajcetic is impressive but might see his ability surpassed by such a precocious talent as Ouédraogo, who is attracting the attention of some of Europe's goliaths.

He's even been touted as the next Xabi Alonso by the German Bundesliga's official website, with the former Liverpool star and current Bayer Leverkusen manager among the crispest, most refined midfielders of his generation.

Lauded as a "proper champion" by Steven Gerrard, who revealed that he misses playing alongside the Spanish maestro at Anfield, Alonso was renowned for his all-encompassing midfield game, elegance and defensive application, which are attributes both Bajcetica and Ouédraogo would do well to absorb.

It would be a fantastic prospect to see the second coming of one of the most beloved stars in Liverpool's modern history back in the centre.

Dubbed the "stand-out” by reporter Ben Bocsak, Ouédraogo is very young and remains in the embryonic stage of his development, but he boasts all of the skills to cement his stature as one of Europe's foremost prodigies and could do so over the coming years. Just hopefully at Liverpool.