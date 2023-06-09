Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, one year after missing out on the prodigious talent.

What's the latest on Aurelien Tchouameni?

That's according to reports from Spain, who claim that the Reds have already had an opening offer of €60M (£52m) for the 23-year-old rebuked by Los Blancos as they look to fortify their midfield with first-rate new signings.

The Frenchman was integral for Monaco in the 21/22 campaign and left observers awestruck with the level of his displays, earning an £85m transfer to Carlo Ancelotti's outfit despite intense attempts from Jurgen Klopp's side to clinch his services.

Tchouameni's maiden campaign in Madrid has not played out seamlessly, however, and the ace has been restricted to just 24 starts in LaLiga after struggling to quite reach the same imperious heights he forged in his homeland, and Liverpool will be sure to lurk waiting to pounce if an opportunity arises.

Could Liverpool really sign Aurelien Tchouameni?

Liverpool supporters watched with gritted teeth as their hopes of signing Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham slipped away over the past few months, with Real Madrid adding the coveted ace to their jaw-dropping collection of central stars for an agreed initial sum of £88.5m.

The move could play into Liverpool's hands, however, in pushing for a deal for Tchouameni, who might see his playing time impacted further by the arrival, with Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Fede Valverde already occupying midfield roles at the Santiago Bernabeu - not a bad crop.

And despite not quite reaching the desired heights in Spain thus far, the 22-cap gem is a phenomenal talent with a proven pedigree on both the European stage and at international level, where he played an important part in France's World Cup campaign in Qatar, scoring a marvellous goal against England in the quarter-finals and recording an average rating of 7.07 - as per Sofascore - as he started all seven matches, completing 90% of his passes and averaging two interceptions per game.

For such a talented pivot, he could quite easily assume a starring role with Klopp's side and perhaps displace Anfield's holding midfielder Fabinho, who has been a shadow of his former self this season, right at the kernel of the club's midfield problems this season, branded "awful" by Jamie Carragher for his performance - or absence of it - earlier this term as the Reds meekly lost to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

The 29-year-old Brazilian has remained a crisp distributor of the ball but has lost his fiery tenacity this term, ranking among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 18% for passes attempted per 90 but failing to rank among the top 30% for any other metric, as per FBref.

Tchouameni, despite his stop-start first year with Real, ranks among the top 1% of positional peers for pass completion, the top 15% for progressive passes, the top 22% for tackles, the top 1% for interceptions, the top 8% for clearances and the top 11% for aerials won per 90.

The £209k-per-week Madrista has left the likes of Rio Ferdinand waxing lyrical, with Manchester United legend saying: “Listen Tchouaméni is a young kid, he’s going to make mistakes but he’s a superb talent, he produces moments out of nowhere, incredible player.”

At Real Madrid, Tchouameni is a gem within a gilt-laden box of sparkling stones, but on Merseyside, he could be a jewel to captivate all who observe, standing out as the superlative star for one of the Premier League's most prestigious outfits.