Liverpool are entering the final phase of the summer transfer window and while the primary focus is on signing a defensive midfielder following failure in the race to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, with both moving to Premier League rivals Chelsea, a defender would also be welcomed at Anfield.

Who are Liverpool going to sign?

According to reports in Germany - via Sport Witness - Bayern Munich's versatile defender Benjamin Pavard might have struggled during the club's German Super Cup defeat to RB Leipzig because of Jurgen Klopp's interest, with Manchester United also pushing for his signature.

The Red Devils are believed to have placed an official bid several days ago, swiftly rejected by the Bundesliga champions, with separate reports this summer claiming the club are holding out for €30m (£26m).

While Manchester United appear to be favourites, Sport BILD claim that Liverpool are indeed firmly in the race, having done due diligence on a possible move right at the start of the window.

How good is Benjamin Pavard?

While Erik ten Hag's side might be in the driving seat for a transfer, Klopp and co will know all about hijacking the transfer of a rival following Chelsea and Todd Boehly's ruthless double swoop for the aforementioned Caicedo and Lavia.

This time, the Reds will hope to turn the tables and leave an opponent rueing their lack of ruthlessness, with the Merseyside outfit's £111m bid for Caicedo evidence that the owners are willing to spend big to turn the tide.

Pavard has been impressive since signing for Bayern from Stuttgart for around €35m (£30m) in 2019, making 163 appearances, clinching 12 goals and assists apiece, and notably winning the Champions League and four Bundesliga titles.

The 27-year-old Frenchman, who can play both centrally and at right-back, ranks among the top 15% of positional peers for pass completion, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for progressive passes, the top 9% for progressive carries and the top 7% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

Pavard could prove to be the perfect man to get the best out of Reds captain Virgil van Dijk, with the 49-cap international's ball-playing skills and robustness in his defensive work creating a truly fluid partnership.

Van Dijk, who has forged 223 displays for Liverpool since signing from Southampton for £75m in December 2017 and finished runner-up in the 2019 Ballon d'Or, could find that his own passing prowess, combined with Pavard's would restore the cohesion in the side and allow the team, collectively, to exert their authority and control in games in a far greater manner than last term.

The Dutchman ranks among the top 6% for passes attempted per 90 and the top 11% for pass completion, while also aerially dominant, ranking among the top 9% for aerial wins per 90.

There might be a preference to sign a left-sided centre-half at Anfield, but time is running out and there is a chance that assessed options in this regard will prove fruitless, as sporting director Jorg Schmadkte attempts to ensure Liverpool start the season confidently.

With that being said, it could prove to be a masterful signing to secure Pavard's signature and bolster the backline with a distinguished and versatile ace, capable of enhancing the passing play from the defensive third and offering protection across multiple positions to set Liverpool on their way and toward prominence once again.