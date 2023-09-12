The excitement factor has returned to Anfield following on from a disappointing Premier League campaign, with Liverpool now revitalised after an impressive summer transfer window.

For the first time during a full season under Jurgen Klopp's management, the Reds failed to secure a top-four finish, and despite a late purple patch only managed to secure fifth and consequently missed out on Champions League football.

This time around, the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and co have arrived to restore the sapped midfield and look to have done so with aplomb, with Liverpool securing three victories in the top-flight after (yet another) draw against Chelsea to start the season.

Who did Liverpool sell this summer?

Liverpool were widely rebuked last year for their inexcusable fall from grace. Klopp and his transfer team had failed to effectively bolster the midfield over the past few years and were left to rue their inactivity as the Merseyside outfit's issues were laid bare.

To combat this, the aforementioned signings - along with Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch - were brought in to comprehensively reshape and recharge the Anfield centre, but to facilitate this a wealth of established stars headed for the exit.

Notable Liverpool Outgoings Fee (via Sky Sports) Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq £13m Fabinho to Al Ittihad £40m Roberto Firmino to Al Ahli Free James Milner to Brighton Free Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Besiktas Free Naby Keita to Werder Bremen Free Fabio Cavalho to RB Leipzig Loan

While Liverpool have welcomed an ostensible upswing in overall midfield quality, the depth has been slightly trimmed with the four summer acquisitions replacing six midfield departees.

The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic still ply their trade at the club, but there could now be an opportunity for a member of the youth fold to earn a chance to impress, much like Bajcetic did last season as his youthful exuberance was utilised to offer struggling Liverpool a new dimension, hailed for his "exceptional" impact by Klopp.

Bajcetic has yet to feature this season after his breakout year was cruelly ended prematurely through an injury sustained in March, but his rise is proof that the creme-de-la-creme of the Liverpool academy ranks can prosper at the highest level.

Thus, perhaps it's time for precocious teenage talent Bobby Clark to be handed an opportunity to thrive among the seniors.

Who is Bobby Clark?

Clark joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2021 after impressing at youth level, leaving The Chronicle's Lee Ryder to express his disappointment that the 18-year-old was allowed to leave.

The journalist said: "Bobby was Newcastle's most promising youngster.

"He is a really exciting player with bags of skill and talent. He could have lit up the stage at St James' Park but now he has gone to Liverpool and that is a real kick in the teeth."

After making one appearance for Newcastle's U18 outfit, Clark has been a thriving member of Liverpool's development squad, having now chalked up 62 displays, posting 16 goals and 11 assists.

Originally a left-winger, Clark has been transformed from a 'free-scoring left winger into a disciplined central midfielder' since joining the fold on Merseyside, and given that he looks so comfortable both in and out of possession, he could prove to emulate a certain Georginio Wijnaldum who followed a similar positional path under Klopp's sagacious stewardship.

How good was Georginio Wijnaldum for Liverpool?

Also joining from Newcastle, albeit at a different stage of his career, Wijnaldum arrived at Liverpool for £25m off the back of an impressive campaign on Tyneside despite suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Indeed, the Dutchman had plundered 11 goals and five assists in his first season in the English top-flight - including a four-goal haul over Norwich City - primarily on the left channel, while also utilised as a No. 10.

However, Klopp recognised his technicality might be best served in a more industrious role in the heart of the midfield, and it is there that his composure and crispness shone through in the engine room of one of the most successful outfits of modern times, praised as "irreplaceable" by Richard Jolly.

Having forged 237 displays for the Anfield side, Wijnaldum only scored 22 times, actually clinching half that amount in just one term with the Magpies, but this is not a discredit to his ability, rather, a testament to the incredible job he did in the centre of the pitch, the metronomic presence to keep the high-octane system flowing, never dropping under an 87% pass success rate.

A player of superlative energy and application, Clark could now emulate this endeared Liverpool star.

How good is Bobby Clark?

This season, Clark kicked off Liverpool's Premier League 2 campaign with aplomb, orchestrating a 4-0 victory over bitter rivals Everton and wreaking havoc as he bagged a goal and supplied two assists from central midfield.

Such splendid form for the academy in recent times hasn't gone without reward, however, as he was named on Tuesday among the club's squad for the upcoming Europa League campaign.

Hailed as "confident" by Goal's Neil Jones, the Newcastle-born youngster has already earned his first minutes among Liverpool's senior side, making his Premier League debut as the Reds decimated Bournemouth 9-0 last season and earning his maiden start in the Carabao Cup third round as his side defeated League One team Derby County on penalties.

While falling into the Europa League this season has hardly left the Liverpool support waxing lyrical after such illustrious success in the Champions League, it does present an opportunity for rising stars of Clark's ilk to earn senior action and impress Klopp, with rotation almost certain, especially in the group phase of the competition against weaker opposition than usually contested on European nights.

And given his dynamism, the "splendid" prodigy - as has been said by Liverpool reporter Keifer MacDonald - could prove to be a valuable utility option and one who could provide calmness and composure this season, replicating the skills of former phenom WIjnaldum.

Signing his first professional contract with the club in 2022, Clark looks destined for a date with prominence on the major stage, and given the success of the likes of Bajcetic and Trent Alexander-Arnold - who is now Liverpool's vice-captain - he might just realise his dreams under the Anfield lights.

Clark won't feature all the time this season, but now is his chance to shine, and based on the early evidence, he will glimmer under Klopp's wing.