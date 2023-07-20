Liverpool have started their midfield rebuild this summer with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai joining the Merseyside giants and now a new update has emerged on another potential transfer target.

Is Cheick Doucoure joining Liverpool?

According to Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel, Liverpool are now showing "interest" in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure.

Mokbel took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to reveal:

"Crystal Palace value Cheick Doucoure between £70m-£80m amid interest from Liverpool. No club-to-club contact as yet but Palace and Doucoure aware of Liverpool’s initial interest."

How good is Cheick Doucoure?

Jurgen Klopp and his sporting director Jorg Schmadtke have been forced to re-evaluate their transfer business this summer, due to the imminent departure of Jordan Henderson and the expected exit of defensive midfielder Fabinho too.

After missing out on Liverpool's first pre-season friendly against Karlsruher SC on Wednesday, it was confirmed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that there is now a full agreement in place for the club captain to make a move to Al-Ettifaq to join fellow former Reds skipper Steven Gerrard - with a transfer fee of around £12m reported.

Brazilian mainstay Fabinho is also destined for a move to the Saudi Pro League too and did not travel with Liverpool at all on their trip across Europe, due to a potential £40m move to Al-Ittihad and has already agreed personal terms with the Saudi Arabian club.

As a result, the signing of Doucoure would be a great piece of business for Liverpool, as he has the Premier League experience and the perfect profile to replace Fabinho in the deep-lying role of the Merseysiders' midfield.

Crystal Palace snapped up the services of the former Lens star for £21m last summer and over his first full season in the top flight has been a stand-out performer despite the south London club's initial struggles over the 38-game campaign.

Over 34 Premier League appearances, the 23-year-old - hailed "combative, intelligent, and consistent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - registered three assists, successfully completed 71% of his dribbles and won 54% of his duels combined, proving he is a dominant presence in the centre of the pitch.

When comparing Doucoure's output to Fabinho's last season, the Palace powerhouse outperformed his Liverpool positional peer in a number of key attributes including shot-creating actions per 90 (1.98 v 1.85), percentage of dribblers tackled (55.8% v 38.7%) and successful take-ons (71.4% v 46.7%), as per FBref, indicating that he is a more well-rounded asset.

Not only that, the Mali international ranked in the top 20% of his Premier League positional peers last season for successful take-ons, interceptions, ball recoveries, shots blocked and tackles in the defensive third per 90 minutes played, further demonstrating his outstanding ball-winning abilities.

With that being said, if Liverpool can agree on a deal with Palace to sign Doucoure this summer it would be a major addition for Klopp, as it would provide him with a worthy successor to Fabinho who could be the final piece of the puzzle in the club's youthful revolution in midfield.