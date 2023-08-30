Liverpool supporters will undoubtedly have a sense of foreboding ahead of the looming transfer deadline day, with many seemingly unconvinced that the summer business suffices after a subpar season.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp's side fell by the wayside last year and finished fifth in the Premier League, failing to qualify for this year's Champions League.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have been signed, but a first-class holding midfielder should really be targetted to combat the £40m sale of Fabinho, and with time running out, a move must be made soon.

What's the latest on Cheick Doucoure to Liverpool?

According to Sports Zone, Liverpool have "sent a contract offer" to Cheick Doucoure, with the Crystal Palace star having attracted attention from the Anfield side all summer.

The Evening Standard, meanwhile, claims that the Reds have been deterred by the Eagles' current £70m valuation of the Mali midfielder, but anything could happen between now and the end of the week, as we've often seen.

How good is Cheick Doucoure?

While the figure mooted for Doucoure's name appears rather steep, Liverpool's failed £111m bid for Moises Caicedo, who opted to join Chelsea, suggests that the substance is there to secure a momentous, galvanising new signing.

Although Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schamdtke combatted the failure to sign Caicedo with the astute acquisition of Endo - who has been dubbed a "warrior and leader" by Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard - the Japan captain is candidly not the solution.

What Liverpool need is a "combative, intelligent, and consistent" man in the middle, and since Doucoure has been hailed as such by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Klopp must throw the kitchen sink at securing his signature.

As per FBref, the £60k-per-week star ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for interceptions, the top 17% for blocks and the top 20% for tackles and clearances per 90, highlighting his excellence as a ball-winning phenom.

It would be a transformative signing for Liverpool, and one that could emulate the club's past deadline day triumph in landing Luis Suarez from Ajax.

While the transcendent Uruguayan joined in January, completing a £23m transfer in January 2011, he represents one of the finest last-minute deals in any transfer window in modern football history, plundering 82 goals and 46 assists across 133 outings for the Merseyside outfit.

The 36-year-old produced one of the most incredible, scintillating individual seasons in Premier League history during the 2013/14 term, posting 31 goals and 17 assists from 33 league displays, almost single-handedly spearheading the Reds' title challenge, albeit falling at the final hurdle.

Heralded for having "everything" by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who described Suarez as his favourite teammate, the defence-shattering striker proved to be one of the most destructive signings in Liverpool's history, and while Doucoure is a very different player, he could have a similarly catalysing effect on Klopp's side.

Indeed, Liverpool boasts a turbo-charged attacking verve and a smorgasbord of high-quality players, but there is a sense that one of two well-placed moves could complete the team.

The club might consider Doucoure's price tag to be exorbitant, but they have left it late and now need to act to ensure that the squad have apt resources to fight for silverware once again.