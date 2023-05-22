Liverpool are preparing for an important summer in the transfer market following a disappointing campaign this season and Jurgen Klopp will be looking to identify the next generation of success at Anfield.

The Reds are now looking unlikely to qualify for Champions League football next season after sharing the spoils with Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, and will instead compete for an opportunity to deliver the Europa League in Dublin, one of the few trophies the Liverpool boss is yet to win.

Indeed, the Anfield faithful will be under no illusion that the club are about to splash the cash at the levels of their fellow top six teams like Chelsea and Manchester United, however, it will be expected to make much-needed improvements to refresh and revive the squad to bring success back to the red side of Merseyside.

Liverpool have been linked with numerous midfielders over the last few months as the club are set to part ways with Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, paving the way for a complete transformation in the centre of the pitch.

One player who has been linked in the last few days with a move to the club is Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu, a player who could follow in the footsteps of Cody Gakpo by swapping the Eredivisie for the Premier League.

Who is Orkun Kokcu?

The Turkish midfielder has been a revelation for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and has played an integral role in their title charge this season.

Like Gakpo was at PSV Eindhoven, Kokcu captains his side and could bring his outstanding leadership qualities to the centre of the pitch at Anfield if he can continue to dominate in English football.

The former has already taken to the Premier League like a duck to water after swapping the Netherlands for English football, having scored six goals and registered three assists in 20 top-flight outings.

The hope will be, therefore, that Kokcu could replicate that tally, but judging by his numbers this term he stands an excellent chance.

Indeed, over 30 Eredivisie appearances, the 22-year-old midfielder - dubbed a "leader" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - has scored eight goals, registered two assists and created ten big chances, as well as averaging a whopping 90.7 touches, 2.8 key passes and 60.5 accurate passes per game.

Not only that, Kokcu ranks in the top 4% of his positional peers across the world's next eight best divisions outside of the 'big five' leagues for shot-creating actions, passes attempted, progressive passes and progressive carries, proving that he is an immense attacking talent and could be a huge asset to Klopp and his forwards next season.

According to CIES Football Observatory, Kokcu has a market value of €30m (£26m) and if Feyenoord are willing to part ways with their midfielder for a similar transfer fee, it would be much cheaper than pursuing other similar midfield targets like Jude Bellingham who is reportedly commanding a fee of £130m and Mac Allister who will cost the Reds £70m.

With that being said, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can strike up a good deal for the "hidden gem" - as per Charlie Morley - this summer, but if they could secure his services for a fraction of the price of Liverpool's other top targets it will give them the opportunity to reinvest in other areas of the pitch.