Liverpool will travel to west London this evening for their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his squad can quickly recover from their 4-1 defeat against Manchester City.

The Reds are now eight points adrift of the Champions League qualifying spots inside the top four and a win over a managerless Chelsea will be integral to their chances of closing that gap between themselves and Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Something needs to change as the side put in another uninspiring shift at the Etihad and Klopp hinted in his pre-match press conference that the side could look different to the one he lined up on Saturday:

"We need a reaction badly. It was a super strange game (v City). Second half was not acceptable, but it happened anyway."

"Short turnaround means I have no clue who I can line up. We give the boys as much time as possible to recover but there will be changes, definitely."

As a result, it could be a great opportunity for the German coach to give starts to players who haven't had many opportunities to prove themselves this season with Curtis Jones available for selection.

Will Curtis Jones start vs Chelsea?

It is no secret that the midfield has suffered this season with multiple injuries hindering Klopp's opportunity to select his very best options in the centre of the pitch, alongside a lack of quality and pace, as many opponents have outrun Liverpool in the Premier League this term.

Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara remain unavailable for selection due to injury issues, which means that the Liverpool boss will have his options limited when trying to add fresh perspectives and fresh legs into the midfield this evening.

Jones has made just 13 appearances this season as the academy graduate has struggled with injury issues himself.

However, he will be an option for the starting XI against Chelsea and could replace Harvey Elliott after he was 'caught up in the City whirlwind' - as per journalist Ian Doyle - having failed to offer 'enough defensively' in the words of Matt Addison during that encounter.

Jones is a variable alternative as a result of his efforts at both ends of the pitch, but it's in attack where he could make the biggest difference against a beleaguered Chelsea.

The £15k-per-week "massive talent" - as dubbed by Klopp - has tallied up eight goals and ten assists over his 86 senior appearances so far and, like Elliott, is a player who is keen to break the lines to become part of the attacking threat.

That could be incredibly valuable to his team against Chelsea in the pursuit of gaining an early lead.

With that being said, the Liverpool boss must unleash Jones against Chelsea. After such a restricted season, he has a point to prove and could inject some life back into the midfield three, giving the team something different to improve upon the uninspiring display seen just a few days ago.