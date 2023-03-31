Liverpool will face Manchester City in the early Premier League kick-off tomorrow at the Etihad Stadium and Jurgen Klopp could be set for a huge injury boost going into the clash.

What's the latest on Darwin Nunez's injury?

The Athletic has revealed that popular Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has returned to full training alongside Luis Diaz.

As per the report, Nunez had to withdraw from the Uruguay squad after needing stitches on an ankle injury sustained against Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this month, but has since recovered and is in contention to start this weekend when top-flight football resumes.

Will Nunez start against Manchester City?

There is no doubt that the Liverpool boss will be thrilled to have so many of his players back from injury troubles as the squad has been plagued with issues over the entire season so far.

The Reds are currently sixth in the Premier League table and will need to come back with a bang if they are to have any hopes of securing a spot inside the top four over their remaining 12 games as they are seven points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth going into their meeting with former title rivals Man City.

As a result, the return of Nunez could not have come at a better time for the Merseysiders and his unpredictable presence in the team would likely cause nightmares for Pep Guardiola's defence.

Over 20 league appearances, the 23-year-old - hailed for causing "unadulterated chaos" by journalist Sean Walsh - has scored eight goals, registered three assists and created ten big chances during an emphatic first campaign in England.

That's as well as averaging 3.8 shots, 1.1 key passes and winning 3.2 duels per game, proving he is a huge asset in the Liverpool forward line.

In the 1-0 win over Man City at Anfield earlier this season, Nunez only featured for 18 minutes but made his presence known with three shots at goal, while winning 100% of his ground duels and completing 100% of his dribbles, so given a full 90 minutes to run riot he could be the edge Liverpool desperately need to pick up all three points.

With that being, if Nunez is ready to start on Saturday it should be a no-brainer for Klopp to give him a starring role in the forward line. Indeed, his return is a seismic boost for the German.