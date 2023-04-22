Liverpool will look to add another three points to their tally this weekend when they host relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful that his team can take some confidence from their huge 6-1 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night, as they will need it if they are going to fight for their outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League in their remaining eight games.

The Reds are nine points adrift of Newcastle United in fourth and with just 24 points left for the taking, Liverpool are in no position to rest on their laurels and will need to put everything they can into their battle to climb the table.

It will be no easy task for Klopp to put together a winning formula for the final hurdles of the season as there has been no individual player that has really stood out as a consistent performer over the season so far apart from Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has had to contend with some torrid defensive displays in front of him.

As a result, unleashing the players in the team that are explosive and passionate in their approach could be the key to snatching important from opponents and there is no player more chaotic in a Liverpool shirt than club-record signing Darwin Nunez.

Will Darwin Nunez start vs Nottingham Forest?

There is no doubt that Nunez has quite literally burst onto the scene since penning his £85m deal on Merseyside last June and despite some criticism for his missed opportunities in front of goal, has been a real breath of fresh air for the Reds.

The fiery £140k-per-week Uruguayan has scored 15 goals and registered four assists over 37 appearances in all competitions so far - with a goal contribution every 113 minutes, which is a pretty impressive output for a striker who has missed 18 big chances in the Premier League.

Nunez proved just how explosive he can be in the attacking threat when he made his nine-minute cameo against Leeds earlier this week with ten touches, an 89% pass completion rate (8/9) and one shot on target, which he comfortably converted to deliver the sixth and final goal in West Yorkshire.

Klopp has wasted no time in lavishing praise on his 23-year-old attacker and made his admiration for the player known after he scored against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this season:

"I would say he is really getting there. Everybody can see he is just a handful, just a proper threat."

With that being said, it would make perfect sense for Klopp to unleash Nunez on the Garibaldi Reds this afternoon at Anfield as he could cause absolute chaos for their defenders throughout and deliver the important three points needed.