Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer transfer window following a difficult campaign this season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have a number of midfield targets short-listed for the summer and West Ham United star Declan Rice is one of those named.

He is among several options for the Reds with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes and Ryan Gravenberch also name-dropped.

Previous reports determine that the Irons stalwart could cost around £75m.

Will Liverpool sign Declan Rice?

There is no doubt that something needs to change at Anfield ahead of next season with an epic drop-off in quality and inconsistent performances causing the side to fall into one of their worst seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have missed out on every opportunity to win a trophy this term and are struggling to make progress in their pursuit for a Champions League qualifying spot - currently 13 points adrift of Manchester United in fourth.

In terms of midfield personnel, Liverpool are expected to let go of three of their most experienced players in the squad, with Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract this summer, which will pave the way for a revolution and refresh in the centre of the pitch.

The signing of Rice, therefore, is one that could get Anfield rocking amid news that the club have disappointingly cooled their interest in another England star, Jude Bellingham.

Indeed, Rice's arrival in Merseyside could set Liverpool up with a player who is already Premier League proven, an advantage over Bellingham, and would ensure that the club bring in a home-grown player to fill their quota in the squad.

Despite West Ham's struggles this season, the talented midfielder - who was dubbed "phenomenal" by ex-striker Marlon Harewood - has been a consistent and reliable performer in the heart of the team and his natural leadership skills earned him the club captaincy for the east Londoners at just 22 years old.

When comparing Rice to his Liverpool positional peers this season - Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson - the 23-year-old has outperformed the trio in a number of attributes, suggesting he could transform Klopp's side.

Indeed, he's produced goal contributions (3), completed more progressive passes (187), won more tackles and interceptions (111), and made a higher number of ball recoveries (262), as per FBref.

Fabinho, by comparison, has no goal involvement while he has made 74 tackles and interceptions combined, a far cry from the man who could replace him at Anfield.

With that being said, it is clear that Rice would inject more quality and consistency into the midfield three. Such an event would undeniably get an Anfield crowd - who are simply crying out for central reinforcements - rocking next season.