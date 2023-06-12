Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would welcome the signing of West Ham United captain Declan Rice as part of his 'mini revolution' in midfield, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest transfer news involving Declan Rice?

According to The Sun, Rice reportedly has his heart set on a move to Arsenal this summer as he looks set to leave West Ham United to seek a new challenge.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also keen on the England international, who has garnered vast interest from elite clubs in recent times.

Sky Sports claimed last month that West Ham United would be open to sanctioning a sale for the £60k-a-week ace if they can recoup a fee of around £120 million for his services.

The outlet claim that Liverpool and Chelsea are attracted towards Rice's talents, though Arsenal is his 'most likely destination' at the present moment.

In an interview with Paddy Power via The Liverpool Echo, former Reds striker Peter Crouch has urged his old club to push to sign Rice, stating: "I know he’s being linked elsewhere but I’d absolutely love to see Declan Rice come in as well. He’s a class act and I think he could go to any club and be a great signing for them. It probably won’t be Liverpool as he’s going to be very expensive, but it would be a great addition."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti thinks that Rice joining Liverpool this summer would be boss Klopp's 'forbidden dream' at Anfield.

Galetti said: “A mini revolution is expected in the Liverpool midfield after the arrival of Mac Allister from Brighton. There will certainly be other signings, Declan Rice is for sure Klopp’s forbidden dream. The West Ham player will not renew his contract expiring in June 2024, and he’s ready to leave this summer after winning the Conference League. Arsenal are leading the race for him and he’s their top target, but anything could happen.”

Would Declan Rice be a good fit for Liverpool?

Rice, who was hailed as "one of the best in the world" by Kieran Trippier, has been in excellent form for West Ham United over the last year and helped captain the Hammers to their famous Europa Conference League triumph last week against Fiorentina, as per BBC Sport.

In 2022/23, the 24-year-old made 50 appearances in all competitions for West Ham United, registering five goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Impressively, Rice was also West Ham United's most consistent performer across the season, gaining an average match rating of 7.01/10, according to WhoScored.

FBRef show that Rice has drove his current employers forward from the middle of the park, successfully pulling off 112 shot-creating actions in total.

Liverpool are desperate to inject some new energy into their midfield ahead of the new campaign and Rice would be a fantastic addition to bolster the ranks in the engine room.