Liverpool's rise under Jurgen Klopp's management has been nothing short of incredible, and while it is the efforts of the squad on the pitch that reap the rewards, the moves made in the transfer market have been the cement for the glittering structure.

There have been a few blips in the road over the past few years, sure, but the framework has remained intact, and while Klopp has made some adjustments this summer, the results are promising indeed and the Reds are back on track, currently riding a seven-match winning streak across all competitions.

At the forefront is Diogo Jota, who has proved himself as quite the offensive menace over the past few years, and despite an injury-hit 2022/23 term, he now appears to be back with a vengeance.

How much did Liverpool sign Diogo Jota for?

In 2020, Liverpool had just conquered the modern Premier League for the first time in their history and were among Europe's finest outfits, storming into prominence with Klopp at the helm and winning the Champions League and indeed the league title in successive years.

The ensuing summer was not one of major surgery, rather, the additions of a few impactful players who could maintain the club's stature, and Jota was signed from divisional rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers for £41m.

The gem had been a centrepiece with the Old Gold as they ascended from the second tier and ventured into European competition under the stewardship of Nuno Espirito Santo, scoring 44 goals and providing 17 assists from 131 appearances before Liverpool came calling.

His acquisition was made alongside that of Thiago Alcantara, with the distinguished midfield maestro signing from German giants Bayern Munich for £20m, and while the forthcoming campaign was one of suffering after a litany of injuries wreaked havoc to the Reds' title challenge, Jota has been a valuable asset and has won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield during his Merseyside journey so far.

Jota was the trailblazer in the second phase of forwards at Liverpool under Klopp's management, with the distinguished trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane now only holding the former, and while several stars have now arrived to form the new-look attack, Jota was indeed the first to join the fold.

How much does Diogo Jota earn at Liverpool?

While there were murmurings earlier in 2023 that Jota was on the affluent Newcastle United's radar - with FootballTransfers even reporting that the Magpies were considering a £60m bid - he is a pivotal member of the Reds squad and Klopp would scarcely consider his departure.

Especially after penning a new deal only last year, keeping him on the books until 2027.

Those fresh terms raised his salary to £140k-per-week, placing him comfortably among the top earners on the red half of Merseyside, behind only the cream of the crop and summer signings Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

It's a testament to his skills that Klopp values him so highly while boasting an attacking fold consisting of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and co, and he will likely remain an important presence for years to come.

How much is Diogo Jota worth now?

Since making his Premier League debut for Liverpool against Arsenal in September 2020 (and scoring), Jota has now racked up 44 goals and 17 assists from only 120 displays, hailed for his "exceptional" qualities by Klopp.

He has been hindered by injury troubles over his time at Anfield, missing 56 matches across the three full seasons he has plied his trade under Klopp's stewardship, but he has made a positive impact nonetheless.

The 33-cap international is actually valued at £52m by CIES Football Observatory, highlighting the improvements he has made to his game since his signing, but given that Newcastle were ostensibly willing to pay £60m for his services before the summer, it's likely that Liverpool could agree such a fee if his sale were to occur over the next few years.

Diogo Jota Liverpool record, as per Transfermarkt Season Games Goals Assists 2020/21 30 13 1 2021/22 55 21 8 2022/23 28 7 8 2023/24 7 3 0

While he did spend the lion's share of last season out on the sidelines, Jota's return to the pitch and to form came at the perfect time; with Liverpool constructing a late burst of form to salvage Europa League football after a disappointing campaign, he posted seven goals and an assist across the final nine league outings.

This season, Jota has already scored three times across all competitions from only four starting appearances, emphasising his importance and continuing last season's purple patch.

As per FBref, the 5 foot 10 ace ranks among the top 3% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 4% for assists, the top 12% for touches in the attacking box and the top 7% for aerial wins per 90, which highlights just how "lethal" he is in the final third, as has been said by writer Leanne Prescott.

Once hailed as a “pressing monster” by Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders, the 26-year-old is the embodiment of what Klopp's Liverpool hails on the frontline; dynamic, energetic and multifarious, Jota has already established himself as one of the most pivotal cogs in the machine.

If the Premier League side do manage to glean more silverware over the coming years, it's certainly possible that Jota will play a big part, to say the least.

While the Portuguese phenom does not find his name on the starting team sheet every single week, he is without a doubt one of the most ruthless and dynamic attacking outlets in not just the Premier League, but European football.

Having started his career on English shores with Wolves in the Championship, it's been quite the rise for Jota, and he will continue to play an integral role for Liverpool as Klopp searches for silver-laden success once again this season.