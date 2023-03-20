Liverpool have tallied up the worst injury record in the entire Premier League this season with Stefan Bajcetic joining the recovery room recently and confirming he will be out of action for the rest of the campaign.

The Reds have struggled to maintain their high standards after being knocked out of the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup over the last few months so are now fighting for an outside chance of securing a spot inside the top four - currently seven points adrift of fourth place Tottenham Hotspur.

Multiple injuries to key players have played a huge part in Liverpool's dreadful downfall with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk and club captain Jordan Henderson just some of the key players who have found it difficult to maintain their fitness with long-term spells on the sideline.

Before Bajcetic added to the list of mounting absences at Anfield, the young breakthrough star had become a regular feature after catching the eye of his German coach, ultimately staking a claim for a senior spot in the centre of the pitch, and now Klopp could repeat that masterclass by unearthing another thriving youth prospect.

One player who has been a stand-out in the academy set-up is Liverpool U21s midfielder Dominic Corness, another central threat who is starting to look like he may be ready to take the next step in his career.

Who is Dominic Corness?

The left-footed midfielder - nicknamed "The Wand" - signed his first professional contract with his boyhood club in 2021 and extended his stay again just one year later after impressing in the U21s.

Corness - who has been with Liverpool since he was only five years old - is renowned for his overall play in the centre of the pitch but also his incredible execution of set-pieces, as per Liverpool Official.

He is Liverpool U21s fourth-highest-rated player - as per SofaScore - in the Football League Trophy after three appearances which will come as no surprise when looking closer at his output in his midfield role.

The 19-year-old starlet - hailed for his "impressive" left-foot by journalist Andy Kelly - has successfully completed 100% of his dribbles and won 64% of his duels combined, as well as averaging 1.3 key passes, 1.3 interceptions, 2.3 tackles, proving that he is a huge presence both offensively and defensively in the heart of his team.

With that in mind, it is clear that Corness has a great future ahead of him on the red side of Merseyside and if he can continue to thrive there is no doubt that he could quickly follow in the footsteps of his fellow academy graduate Bajcetic.

Klopp is no doubt now deliberating who could solve the Spaniard's injury blow, and in Corness, they may well have a differential solution.