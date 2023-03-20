When Jurgen Klopp took the reins at Liverpool in 2015, the prestigious Premier League outfit was a shadow of its former calibre, but the meticulous and mesmerising crafting of one of Europe's modern super-teams has reinstated authority and left the club competing for major honours across every angle once again.

The road has been rocky this season, with last season's FA Cup and Carabao Cup champions falling by the wayside and now languishing outside of the top four after 26 matches, exiting from each cup competition prematurely and 27 points behind league leaders Arsenal, with the two games in hand inconsequential given the insurmountable gulf between the Reds and the table-toppers.

Regardless, Liverpool's resounding success over the past years lies largely in Klopp's success on the transfer front, crafting his team with shrewd and well-placed acquisitions to ascend to prominence, with the dealings of peripheral figures during this time imperative toward clinching profits to set up the big buys. One such departure that helped with that was Dominic Solanke's.

How much did Liverpool sell Solanke for?

In 2019, Bournemouth registered their interest in the striker and eventually parted ways with £19m in order to acquire the striker from Anfield and bring him to the south coast.

That marks quite the piece of business with the Merseyside outfit initially bringing in the forward on a free transfer from Chelsea as a 19-year-old in 2017.

Indeed, Liverpool cashed in for a lucrative fee less than two years after the player's arrival at Anfield, with Solanke registering just one goal and one assist from 27 appearances under Klopp's tutelage.

It's well-known that Liverpool operate a largely self-sustaining model, and with Solanke's exit coinciding with the seasonal arrivals of Alisson and Fabinho, the Brazilians staples toward the recent silver-laden success, the feat in growing his value at such an important period in the club's modern history is exemplified.

Fortunes have been brighter on the south coast, with the 25-year-old scoring 53 goals and supplying 24 assists from 163 outings for the Cherries, including a mammoth haul of 29 strikes and seven assists in the promotion-clinching Championship campaign last year, but it is hard to envisage he would have been the catalyst for success had he stayed with the Reds.

Hailed for his "massive" contributions as a dynamic talisman by Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, Solanke has been vital to his current outfit's relegation dog-fight this term, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the Premier League from 22 displays, with the Cherries one point adrift from safety after 27 matches.

The one-cap England international is valued at about £17m by CIES Football Observatory, which does reflect the fee accepted for his departure from Anfield, but given the 6 foot 2 colossus arrived at Liverpool for nothing, Klopp and co were prudent to ship him on and cash in when they did.