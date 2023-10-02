Liverpool succumbed to defeat in an error-strewn match of officiating against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening, ending an unbeaten start to the season and preventing Jurgen Klopp's side from leapfrogging Manchester City into pole position in the Premier League.

The Reds had previously been riding the crest of a wave and had just added a seventh successive victory against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup to their growing collection - but Ange Postecoglou's Spurs have indeed advanced to second place after capitalising on two contentious Liverpool red cards and a much-publicised and wrongly-disallowed goal.

It's important to take in the bigger picture, however, and such a result is hardly detrimental to Liverpool's lofty ambitions this season, especially because, while now in fourth place, Pep Guardiola's league leaders are only two points ahead.

That being said, Klopp and co will be incensed by the inept decision-making from the decision-makers, and to further aggravate the Reds' wounds, Cody Gakpo - who expertly swirled to unleash a strike on Guglielmo Vicario's goal to restore parity before half-time, is facing a spell on the sidelines after injuring himself in the process.

How long is Cody Gakpo injured for?

Gakpo was signed from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £35m in December after impressing with the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Liverpool winning the race ahead of heated rivals Manchester United, who held a vested interest in the 24-year-old.

The dynamic forward had bagged three goals in the group stage for his nation and was heralded as "something special" by Fabrizio Romano for his exploits, having posted 13 goals and 17 assists from just 24 outfits for his homeland outfit before his big transfer.

According to CIES Football Observatory's valuation model, Gakpo is currently valued at £68m, with his multi-functional skills from both offensive positions, connecting the play and providing defensive application making him an indispensable member of Klopp's squad.

Indeed, as per FBref, the £120k-per-week phenom ranks among the top 18% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 20% for shot-creating actions, the top 8% for progressive passes, the top 11% for progressive carries, the top 15% for successful take-ons, the top 1% for tackles and the top 10% for blocks and interceptions per 90.

It's a lengthy list sure, but it clearly delineates the level of all-encompassing ability that Gakpo possesses, and just why he is so important to Liverpool's offensive manoeuvres, threading the vibrant tapestry of Klopp's masterplan together and allowing the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz to weave inwards and lay waste to opposing defences.

This season, the 17-cap international has already scored three times from eight appearances across all competitions - including just six starts - and netted all three of his strikes across his past four appearances, now facing an extensive spell on the sidelines after injuring his knee when scoring against Tottenham.

Klopp confirmed that Gakpo had left the stadium in a brace after suffering the knock, and when queried on 'if it was a bad one', he replied, "Possibly, I don't know."

That being said, Dutch media have reported that their talisman is set to be absent for the forthcoming international break but that, if all goes well, he will not require surgery and face many interminable months away from the pitch.

In the short-term, Liverpool will have to contest with the absence of a star who was shooting himself into a brilliant purple patch, and with Diogo Jota's red card compounding the matter, Klopp might be inclined to make a tactical tweak ahead of the forthcoming Premier League encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion on the south coast.

Who could replace Cody Gakpo?

Brighton tend to play their finest football when teams overload and look to exploit their defence, countering with the speed and ferocity of a lion and clamping their jaws down on hapless opposition, with victories over Newcastle United, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers - with the latter producing a spirited display but paying for their profligacy in front of goal.

West Ham United offered the blueprint for success with a devastating defensive display last month, winning 3-1 at the AMEX, but Aston Villa rewrote the script with a jaw-dropping 6-1 demolition over the Seagulls on Saturday afternoon, and Klopp could be emboldened by how Unai Emery's side took apart their foe with a gelled and energetic frontline.

Liverpool will have no Jota or Gakpo though, and while Darwin Nunez would be the likely candidate for deployment as the focal striker, Salah could offer the skills needed to trip Brighton's defence on their heels and set Liverpool back to winning ways.

Salah, aged 31, is unequivocally one of the best forwards in the world and has already plundered four goals and four assists across eight matches this term, "off the charts" with his output this year, according to reporter Neil Jones.

Typically a right-forward, the Egyptian sensation can more than hold his own in the middle, scoring four goals from five matches up front last season.

The £350k-per-week machine would be the apt choice to hold the team together and offer a multi-dimensional threat, ranking among the top 2% of positional peers for goals and the top 8% for assists per 90, but he would need someone to serve on the right in his stead. Enter Dominik Szoboszlai.

How good is Dominik Szoboszlai?

Proclaimed to be a "generational talent" by journalist Marcel Moeller, Szoboszlai has been in fine fettle this season since signing from RB Leipzig for £60m in July.

The Hungary captain scored ten goals and supplied 13 assists for his German side last term as they won the DFB Pokal for the second successive year, and has proved to be an absolute game-changer for Liverpool after his first eight appearances, scoring two stunning goals and providing energy and swagger of the highest order in the centre of the pitch.

Playing in a deep-lying role for the Reds so far, he has produced 1.9 key passes, 7.9 ball recoveries and 1.4 tackles per game in the top flight while completing 88% of his passes, earning an impressive average Sofascore rating of 7.27.

However, the "magician" - as he has been hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - was often fielded on the right wing during his time in Germany and actually landed 13 of his 23 goal contributions on the right despite only playing half of his matches there last term.

The dynamism, energy and creativity he would offer to turbo-charge the channel would pay dividends against a team such as Brighton, and he could also work in tandem with Salah in the centre.

It would also provide the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo with an opportunity to start in the central midfield - with Curtis Jones also sidelined for his red card against the Lilywhites.

Liverpool have options and are still in a good position despite the recent defeat, and with Szoboszlai assuming Salah's role on occasion, an additional dimension could open up to further confuse opponents in a cloud of intensity and skill.