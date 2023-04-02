Liverpool are set to lose Roberto Firmino at the end of the season. Indeed, with his contract expiring in the coming months, the Brazilian has decided to leave the Anfield side in order to seek a new challenge.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t sign the 31-year-old, but he has managed to get the best out of the forward that has played an integral role in the Reds sweeping all before them between 2019 and 2022, enjoying their finest era since the 70s and 80s.

With Sadio Mane having left the club last year, by the time next season begins, Klopp will only have Mohamed Salah left as the final member of that excellent triumvirate, and he will now be looking to secure a replacement for Firmino during the upcoming transfer market.

He may have already found his heir, with 90min claiming that the Reds are eyeing up a move for Brighton and Hove Albion prodigy Evan Ferguson following his breakthrough this term.

Could Ferguson replace Firmino at Liverpool?

Considering Liverpool have scouted the player, as stated by the report, there is a chance the Anfield side take things further in the coming months, with Klopp’s penchant for developing young talent potentially key in any future decision.

The 6-foot gem has scored seven goals for Brighton this season, with three coming in the Premier League and he already looks at ease on the senior stage.

Ferguson made his debut for the Republic of Ireland at the end of last year and having been called up for the recent European Championship qualifier against France, he went on to score his first international goal against Latvia in a friendly just a few days ago.

There is no doubt he is destined for the top and although it would take a few years for him to turn into someone who could lead the line for Liverpool on a regular basis, he could be the dream Firmino heir Klopp is looking for. He is young, powerful and importantly, scores goals.

Indeed, his natural goalscoring ability has led talkSPORT pundit Scott Minto to say he “looks like Michael Owen”.

Given the former Ballon d'Or winner's eye for the net and his red-hot pace during his early years, it is wonderful praise. Indeed, the idea of discovering both their heir to Owen and Firmino in one player is a salivating thought.

This is a player who even French superstar Kylian Mbappe has kept an eye on, with the World Cup winner declaring Ferguson as a “great striker” ahead of their recent clash. This will surely be a major confidence boost as the Irishman looks to continue his development.

His future is looking extremely bright and Klopp may well rue not making a move for him this summer.