Liverpool will be in the market this summer to refresh their squad after a troubling season and now a new potential transfer target has been revealed.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Evan Ndicka?

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are plotting a swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka this summer when he will become a free agent following the expiration of his contract with the German club.

As per the report, the Europa League winner is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal following his impressive development so far with his Bundesliga side, but is considered to tick all the boxes for Liverpool due to being available on a free and offering versatility in his positioning.

Should Liverpool sign Evan Ndicka?

It is no secret that FSG are renowned for their strict and frugal approach to their transfer business and have never been keen to splash the cash on the same levels as some of their top-flight rivals like Chelsea and Manchester United.

Nevertheless, it hasn't stopped Jurgen Klopp from building a successful squad on a respectable budget with important players like Andy Robertson only costing the club a mere £8m and Trent Alexander-Arnold a product of the youth team, whilst both James Milner and Joel Matip were brought in for free.

Now, the German coach can repeat that Matip masterclass by bringing in another talented defender from the Bundesliga at no cost to the club and developing his craft to add more trophies to Liverpool's illustrious collection in the future.

Ndicka has continued to impress this season after winning the Europa League last May and is a stand-out for his defensive abilities, ranking third for the most blocks completed and fourth for pass interceptions in the entire Bundesliga so far.

Over 24 league appearances, the left-footed 6 foot 4 colossus has scored one goal, successfully completed 60% of his dribbles and tallied up an 86% pass completion rate, proving himself to be a fine modern centre-back.

The £20k-per-week brute is no slouch defensively either, averaging 1.2 interceptions and winning 4.1 duels per game, suggesting he is a consistent defender who would fit perfectly into Klopp's system.

The Frenchman has attracted high praise over his entire career so far, with former Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bovic boasting about Ndicka's qualities upon signing the player back in 2018:

"Evan is only 18 years old, but he is very mature for his age. He is technically gifted, very fast and good in the air."

With that being said, there is no doubt that Liverpool should snap up the opportunity to sign Ndicka - especially with both Virgil van Dijk and Matip well into their 30s at this point - as he could be an incredible addition for the future of the team.