Liverpool are exploring their options when it comes to refreshing their midfield this summer and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target this summer.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Alexis Mac Allister?

According to The Times' Northern Correspondent Paul Joyce, Liverpool have several top targets for their midfield rebuild ahead of next season with Brighton and Hove Albion playmaker Alexis Mac Allister named.

As per the report, it is claimed that Liverpool have cooled their interest in Jude Bellingham ahead of the summer transfer window and will instead focus their investment on alternatives that fit FSG's model and recruitment structure in order to sign multiple new additions.

Will Liverpool sign Alexis Mac Allister?

It is no secret that after years of competing at the highest level and winning trophies, it has started to take its toll on the current squad at Anfield, with a number of players starting to show signs of struggle, which has ultimately led to their downfall over this season.

The Reds are currently 13 points adrift of a Champions League qualifying spot inside the Premier League top four with just nine games remaining and have been knocked out of every opportunity to win another trophy this season.

As a result, it comes as no surprise that Liverpool are linked with several players in the lead-up to the summer transfer window and Mac Allister, in particular, is a player who has been touted with a move to Merseyside for months.

The World Cup winner - who has a reported price tag of £60m - has been impressive for both Argentina and Brighton this season.

Over 25 Premier League appearances, Mac Allister has scored eight goals, registered one assist and tallied up an 88% pass completion rate, as well as averaging 1.1 key passes per game as a marker of his involvement in the final third.

Not just an attacking threat, however, the Argentine is adept at winning back possession, having made 2.2 tackles per match, and capable of taking on his opponents, completing 1.2 dribbles each outing on average.

As a result, the midfield "golden boy" - as he was dubbed by podcaster Ryan Adsett - could be the perfect player to join forces with Liverpool's rising star Stefan Bajcetic.

The young central player could not only learn a lot from the established international star, but also provide Mac Allister with a connection that can offer him quality balls when he is breaking the lines of attack.

Mac Allister thrives on a left-sided starting point in midfield and will often drive the ball forward on the left flank, which could be perfectly complemented by Bajcetic on the right side.

The Spaniard's rapid pace alongside his outstanding ability to recover the ball and distribute it accordingly could consistently supply those ahead of him with great opportunities.

With that being said, the signing of Mac Allister could be a great opportunity to not only add a player of immense quality, but also provide Bajcetic with a partner who can keep up with him in the centre of the pitch, match his energy and help to continue his impressive development.