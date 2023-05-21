Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Manuel Ugarte this summer and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player ahead of the transfer window opening.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Manuel Ugarte?

According to the Portuguese newspaper Record (via Paisley Gates), Liverpool are readying a £52m bid for the Sporting CP midfielder.

As per the report, it is claimed that Liverpool have already made contact with the player's agents, Jorge Chijane and Jorge Mendes, to confirm their intentions to snap up Ugarte's services this summer.

Who would Manuel Ugarte replace at Liverpool?

An emotional farewell at Anfield this weekend for James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain symbolised not only the end of an era for the Reds but an opportunity that must be taken to now build the next generation of success.

The departures leave behind a midfield at two different ends of the spectrum; either just starting their journey in the Liverpool squad with the likes of Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic showing glimpses of what they could contribute in the future, or at the end of their career with Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara well into their 30s.

Not only that, despite a surge in improved performances towards the end of the campaign, Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has looked well off his usually high and consistent standards in the middle of the pitch, with the work rate rapidly declining this season.

That was symbolised by a damning statistic ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Indeed, Liverpool were the sixth-worst team in the entire top flight for distance covered which was reflected in their results on the pitch for large parts of the season.

As a result, the signing of Manuel Ugarte could provide Klopp with a player who can not only be the perfect Fabinho heir but considerably improve the work rate in midfield.

Over 30 league appearances, the 22-year-old Sporting star has tallied up a 92% pass completion rate and successfully completed the majority of his dribbles (59%), as well as averaged a whopping 3.8 tackles, 1.9 interceptions and won 7.3 duels per game, proving that he is a massive presence on the pitch and has no trouble winning possession and distributing the ball accurately.

In fact, when you compare Ugarte's output to Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho this season, the Uruguayan talent has completed more tackles and interceptions (170), has a better aerial duels win rate (66.7%), has carried the ball further (5601 yards) and completed more ball recoveries (237) than any of the most experienced Liverpool midfielders, as per FBref.

It marks him out as a fabulously hard worker with it no surprise to see praise forthcoming. Writer David Hendrick claimed: "Manuel Ugarte needs to be top of the list of Fabinho replacements this summer. Kid is an absolute monster. Incredible engine, tough as nails, a ball-winning machine."

With that being said, there is no doubt that the midfielder would bring more energy and quality in the centre of the pitch and if FSG could secure a deal this summer it would put them in a great position to improve next season.