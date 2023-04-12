Liverpool have long been linked with a move for Moises Caicedo and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on the club's pursuit of the player this summer.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Moises Caicedo?

The Athletic's Liverpool correspondent James Pearce has confirmed that the club are now looking at a long list of potential midfield targets with the Brighton and Hove Albion ace named.

As per the report, Liverpool are cooling their interest in Jude Bellingham and are instead focusing their attention on multiple targets who could improve the squad.

Indeed, Caicedo is one of the players who remains a top target for the club.

Will Liverpool sign Moises Caicedo?

There is no doubt that a midfield rebuild is desperately needed for the Merseyside giants following a disappointing campaign over the season so far, with the Reds failing to compete for trophies and looking more unlikely to be in contention for a Champions League qualifying spot as Premier League fixtures pass by.

Indeed, the lack of midfield personnel will no longer be a situation that the Liverpool powerbrokers have the luxury of ignoring with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner set for an Anfield exit upon their contract expiration this summer.

Not only that, the quality of those who are set to remain has come under question this season with Brazilian ace Fabinho looking like a shadow of himself so far, struggling to be the huge influence he once was in front of the back four.

As a result, the signing of Caicedo - who has a reported eye-watering £100m price tag - could provide Klopp with the dream heir for Fabinho in the summer as the manager attempts to bring his team back to life next season.

The Ecuadorian sensation has comfortably outperformed his Merseyside-based positional peer in several attributes this season so far including pass completion rate (88.6% v 87.2%) and progressive passes per 90 minutes (6.17 v 5.09), demonstrating he's a more forward-thinking asset.

Not just comfortable with the ball at his feet, the Seagulls sensation tops Fabinho in a defensive capacity too. His 4.67 tackles and interceptions per 90 are better than the Brazilian's 3.43, while the former's 7.2 ball recoveries every 90 minutes are also better than the Liverpool stalwart's 6.25, proving that Caicedo is a far more consistent presence in the centre of the pitch.

Not only that, the young Premier League talent - who was dubbed a "serious talent" by producer Aden-Jay Wood - would be an incredible long-term prospect for the Reds. He is eight years younger than Fabinho and would be a worthy successor due to his wealth of top-flight experience.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Liverpool to sign Caicedo this summer and if FSG does sanction the worthwhile investment in the young player, it could provide quality in the defensive midfield position for years to come.