Liverpool have strongly been linked with a move for Micky van de Ven this summer and now a new update has emerged on the player's price tag.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Micky van de Ven?

According to German news outlet WAZ (via Sport Witness), Liverpool will need to meet a price tag of €30m (£26m) to secure the signing of the VfL Wolfsburg centre-back this summer.

As per the report, it is claimed that no offer has been tabled for the player at this point but the Reds have been keen on securing a deal for some time, with Van de Ven also interested in a move away from Germany.

Should Liverpool sign a defender this summer?

It is no secret that a much-needed midfield rebuild has become the highest priority for Jurgen Klopp and his new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke this summer, but there is also a good opportunity to strengthen the defensive set-up too.

Joel Matip will be in the last 12 months of his contract when Premier League football resumes in August, whilst Virgil van Dijk will turn 32 this summer, so although the immediate future may not be threatened in the back line it will be vital not to repeat mistakes made in the centre of the pitch where quality had dwindled over last season.

Indeed, Ibrahima Konate has been showing strong signs he is a worthy successor to replace Matip when he eventually departs and has earned growing trust from the German coach to start in important games, however, finding him a partner for the future of the centre-back partnership would be advantageous.

As a result, FSG must sanction the signing of Van de Ven this summer as he could not only bolster the quality options available to Klopp next season but also build a strong partnership with Konate too.

Over 33 Bundesliga appearances last season, the 22-year-old titan - who is "dominant" in the eyes of scout Jacek Kulig - tallied up an 88% pass completion rate, kept 11 clean sheets and successfully completed 70% of his dribbles, proving himself to be a front foot defender.

Not just competent in possession, he averaged 1.4 tackles, 3.1 clearances and won 3.8 duels per game, proving he is a huge presence on the pitch.

Not only that, Liverpool currently only have right-footed centre-back options in their squad, which means that Van de Ven could be a hugely valuable asset to Klopp next season as the Dutchman is left-footed and could provide a previously unseen balance in the back-line alongside Konate.

The Liverpool defender boasts strengths in tackling, successful take-ons and aerial duels won - ranking in the top 21% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues over the last 12 months - using his towering 6 foot 3 stature to dominate opponents.

Meanwhile, Van de Ven is much stronger winning ground duels (60%), whilst ranking in the top 15% for progressive carries, successful take-ons and progressive passes received, demonstrating that he is better on the ground and is much more progressive when in possession.

With that being said, the signing of Van de Ven would be a major piece of business for Liverpool as he offers something different to Konate and combining the defensive duo could form a deadly pairing that could dominate at Anfield for years to come.