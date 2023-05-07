Liverpool have struggled to replicate their previous feats under Jurgen Klopp this season, now requiring surgery to replenish the team ahead of next season, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister is viewed as the ideal fit.

What's the latest on Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool?

A recent report in The Guardian reported that Liverpool were ramping up efforts for the Argentinian midfielder, with 37-year-old stalwart James Milner reportedly joining the Seagulls on a free transfer in the summer.

Mac Allister has been touted for a move to Merseyside since January, and it now appears that as his stock has risen, so has his price tag, with a fee of roughly £60m expected to prise him away from the AMEX.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have also recently been credited with intrigue by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, with the race for his signature heating up ahead of a telling few weeks.

Who could Mac Allister replace at Liverpool?

With James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract at the end of the campaign, and rarely-seen loanee Arthur also departing, space is freeing up for a new-look sheen to Liverpool's centre next season.

The £50k-per-week Mac Allister, described as "incredible" by compatriot Sergio Aguero, is proven both in the Premier League and internationally, boasts an abundance of energy, dynamism and technical prowess that could pump such attributes back into the Reds' fold, with the issues of the midfield illuminated his season.

Indeed, the 24-year-old exhibited his prowess on the biggest stage by playing a defining role in Argentina's triumph at the 2022 World Cup, starting six matches, scoring one goal and supplying two assists - including an exquisite ball in the final - and recording an average match rating of 7.05, as per Sofascore.

Hailed as Brighton's "golden boy" by prominent Seagulls content creator Ryan Adsett, Mac Allister's assured passing - completing 89% of his balls in the Premier League this term - and robustness across the park, with the World Cup winner ranking among the top 13% of midfielders for shot-creating actions, the top 18% for successful take-ons per 90, and the top 19% for pass completion, as per FBref, could leave him emulating the success of Georginio Wijnaldum under Klopp's wing at Anfield.

Wijnaldum was vital to his outfit's success after joining from Newcastle United for £25m in 2016, making 237 appearances and being instrumental in winning a plethora of major honours including the Premier League and Champions League, and was once heralded as "perfect" by Klopp.

Wijnaldum's remarkable passing - the Dutchman boasts a career average pass completion rate of 88.4% - has a semblance to that of Mac Allister, who could just be the cog to whir the Merseyside giants back into life.