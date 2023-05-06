Liverpool will continue their unlikely pursuit of Champions League qualification when they welcome Brentford to Anfield on Saturday evening with the knowledge that dropping points would all but confirm their fate outside the top four.

An abysmal campaign has left Jurgen Klopp's outfit without major silverware, with the Reds occupying fifth place in the Premier League after 34 matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion's dramatic victory at the death over Manchester United on Thursday night did improve their minute chances of a late surge, but the Red Devils and third-placed Newcastle United boast four and six-point advantages over Liverpool respectively, while both have a game in hand.

However, five wins on the trot certainly leave the Merseyside outfit in good stead to pounce on any mishaps of their foes, with Klopp seemingly finding the formula that has evaded his men for so long this term - though it might indeed be too little too late.

Regardless, defeating Thomas Frank's Brentford is paramount and will certainly increase the pressure on the aforementioned opposition.

In order to unlock a mean defence and sturdy structure, we think Liverpool's German boss must return Harvey Elliott to the starting fold, with the exciting prodigy capable of sinking the Bees with his fleet-footed gait and creative flair.

Should Klopp start Elliott v Brentford?

Elliott has been an ever-present for his team this season, playing 43 matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and two assists. However, he has been an unused substitute for four of his club's past six league outings, starting just once in this period.

The 20-year-old maestro undoubtedly needs to work on his physicality, but at such a young age, he has plenty of time to make the requisite adjustments.

Regardless, he boasts plenty of pleasing attributes that could be utilised against the west London outfit, with FBref ranking the £46k-per-week star among the top 9% of midfielders for shot-creating actions over the past year, as well as the top 8% for progressive carries, the top 14% for progressive passes and the top 14% for blocks per 90.

While captain Jordan Henderson might offer greater leadership and an industrious grip, Elliott's creativity could pay dividends.

A "special" talent, as proclaimed by Fabrizio Romano, the one-time Fulham youth does need to crank the defensive side of his game up a notch, with Sofascore recording just 0.8 tackles and 0.5 interceptions per game, but with his rate of 2.3 ground duels per match (a 49% win rate) besting Henderson's 1.4 (at a win rate of 51%), he certainly has the foundation to build upon and round his scope as he continues to improve.

Against Brentford, Liverpool simply have to win, and as such, need a player who can "make things happen", as Elliott has been hailed by Reds writer Leanne Prescott.

There is a small chance that the table might turn in the battle for Champions League qualification this season, and if top-four territory is ceded, Elliott's skills will leave Klopp's team in good stead to narrow the margin and pull off a remarkable turnaround.