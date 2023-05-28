One year ago, Liverpool entered the final day of the Premier League season waging fierce battle against Manchester City for the title; this year, the Reds will travel to face Southampton in a bitter dead-rubber contest.

Having plunged into the depths of obscurity this term, Liverpool languish in fifth place in the league standings headed into the culminating weekend, four points behind both Newcastle United and Manchester United and with a place in next year's Champions League unattainable.

It has been a shocking fall from grace and one which has severed a six-year stint in Europe's foremost continental competition - a run in which Jurgen Klopp's Reds reached three finals, winning one.

Solace can be taken, perhaps, in an eight-match unbeaten run in the top flight, with seven successive victories ended by a home draw against Aston Villa last week, the former swagger returning for Klopp's squad and a pathway back to prominence now discernible next term.

Signings will be made this summer, but Klopp might be wise to unleash prodigious starlet Harvey Elliott against the relegated Saints on Sunday, with the 20-year-old earning a chance to shine and stake his claim for a central role next year.

Should Liverpool unleash Harvey Elliott?

While Liverpool will be expected to dispatch a Southampton team confirmed to finish bottom of the Premier League and without a victory in 12 matches, providing Elliott with a starting berth could inject the creativity needed to ignite Liverpool's fire.

The former Fulham starlet has been a regular member on the pitch this term, scoring five goals and supplying two assists from 45 matches across all competitions, though he has started just one of the past nine divisional games, an unused substitute in five of those matches.

Described as a "special" talent by Fabrizio Romano, Elliott has completed 83% of his Premier League passes this term and has created seven big chances, likened to David Beckham by European football expert Andy Brassell who he said "was like a flying ant in a forest of sloths".

As per FBref, the £46k-per-week dynamo ranks among the top 10% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 13% for progressive passes, the top 10% for progressive carries and the top 14% for blocks per 90.

It is this transitional creativity that Klopp will likely seek to bolster the ranks this summer, and if Elliott can indeed exhibit the full scope of his skill set on Sunday afternoon, he could cement his name firmly in the Reds' plans next season, growing into his skin as one of Europe's most vibrant midfielders.