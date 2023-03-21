Liverpool have very rarely got it wrong when it comes to their transfer business during Jurgen Klopp's reign and the outstanding recruitment has been a testament to the incredible achievements the club have earned over the last seven years.

Under the German coach, the Reds have won a Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup and most importantly, their first-ever Premier League title.

Indeed, things haven't been great on the red side of Merseyside over the current campaign with the club tallying up the worst injury record in the entire top flight so far which has been a huge contributor to their failure to secure another trophy this season.

The club are expected this summer to transform the stale squad that Klopp has squeezed every last drop of success out of with a number of players either out of contract or reaching the latter stages of their career with a youthful revolution desperately needed.

Despite the troubling downward trajectory Liverpool have found themselves on, there are still glimpses of young talent already secured in the squad that could remain a huge part of the long-term future for the Merseysiders.

One player who is becoming a stand-out performer in the squad is centre-back Ibrahima Konate, a player who has gone from strength to strength since joining the Anfield outfit.

How much is Ibrahima Konate worth?

The France international has quickly become a favourite amongst the Anfield faithful since signing for £36m in the summer of 2021 and was one of the final Michael Edwards masterclass signings before he resigned as the sporting director just one year later.

Konate came into a highly competitive back-line with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip a seemingly unbreakable partnership at the time, however, it did not stop the young player from taking every opportunity to impress Klopp when given the chance to start which has led to him becoming a relied upon feature across all competitions.

The 6 foot 4 titan ranks in the top 15% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for non-penalty goals, passes attempted, successful take-ons, touches and tackles and despite suffering injury issues this season has continued to be a formidable force when on the pitch.

Over eight league appearances, Konate- hailed a "dream" by Liverpool legend Phil Thompson - has tallied up an 88% pass completion rate and successfully completed 83% of his dribbles, as well as averaging 75.4 touches, proving to be a forward-thinking asset at the back.

No slouch defensively either, his 1.4 interceptions, two tackles, four clearances and 5.4 duels per game, prove he is a huge presence on the pitch.

The 2022 World Cup finalist - who broke the all-time record for tackles completed in a World Cup game against Tunisia - has recently returned from injury and instantly reprised his role at centre-back in the monumental 7-0 victory over Manchester United, keeping Matip out of the team for the last three games.

As a result, it will come as no surprise that the defender's market value has soared over his short time in the North West with CIES Football Observatory reporting him to be worth €60m (£53m) - which is a 45% increase on the amount Liverpool paid to activate his release clause just 16 months ago.

With that being said, if Konate can continue to dominate in the Liverpool back-line there is no doubt that his value will continue to rise as he continues to prove himself as a huge asset to Klopp over the many seasons to come.