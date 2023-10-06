Liverpool returned to winning ways with victory in the Europa League group stage against Belgian Pro League table-toppers Union Saint-Gilloise, having suffered a controversial defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last weekend.

The Reds have been in fine fettle since the turning of the summer, with manager Jurgen Klopp's moves during the summer transfer window resulting in last season's woes being nothing more than a fleeting, if poignant afterthought.

That being said, Liverpool's Europa League quest serves as a constant reminder of the inadequacies of last season, resulting in a fifth-placed league finish and hence failure to qualify for the Champions League.

It does provide Klopp with the opportunity to clinch the one elusive piece of silverware that has floated outside his grasp since taking the reins in 2015, while also offering a neat route to nurture the peripheral talents at the club.

Now two games into the campaign, the Merseyside outfit boast an unblemished start that has left them in the driving seat and already confident of qualification to the knockout phase, with two wins from the remaining four fixtures all but confirming a successful return to the group stage proper.

Against USG, Klopp's side did not enjoy their most fluid match but secured a win and a clean sheet nonetheless, and with a Premier League tie against Brighton & Hove Albion on the south coast now forthcoming, it will be most pleasing to the manager.

How did Liverpool play against Union Saint-Gilloise?

Indeed, while Liverpool dictated the flow of the match, retaining 73% of possession, and unleashed 19 shots to the Belgian opposition's six, there was a discernible struggle in maximising the gulf in quality, with USG fighting tirelessly against a somewhat languid home side.

The Athletic's James Pearce said that "they made hard work of this and rode their luck at times", and while this may be the case, Trent Alexander-Arnold's fierce strike, clumsily spilled by Anthony Moris between the sticks, resulted in a tap-in for Ryan Gravenberch, who continued his promising start to life with a maiden goal in Liverpool red.

The Dutchman had previously endured a testing spell with German giants Bayern Munich before joining the Anfield fold for £34m in August, having started only three matches in the Bundesliga last term, but he has now been given a new lease of life, with his abilities glittering as Klopp entrusts him with a growing role.

How good was Ryan Gravenberch vs Union Saint-Gilloise?

Gravenberch is impressing each time he graces the verdant blades on the pitch, with the 11-cap international also demonstrating his worth once again with a Sofascore match rating of 8.0 on Thursday night, having scored the opening goal and produced a rounded display.

The eye-catching midfielder made two key passes and completed 80% of his total passes, while also winning six duels and forging two tackles.

Last weekend, Curtis Jones was sent off against the Lilywhites to kickstart a litany of questionable decisions of the officials, and while the Scouse-born star has been growing into his skin during 2023, his three-match absence does open the door for a talented phenom of Gravenberch's ilk to stake his claim.

The 21-year-old has yet to start in the English top-flight, though having posted a goal and two assists across just three starts in all competitions, the "Rolls Royce" midfielder - as he has been recently dubbed by journalist Declan Carr - is well on his way to blossoming into a first-class star.

The ingredients really are there, with FBref ranking the £150k-per-week ace among the top 3% of midfielders for shot-creating actions, the top 13% for progressive passes, the top 15% for progressive carries and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90.

Such metrics are an illustration of his all-consuming skill set, one which is undoubtedly unrefined but flashing hints of brilliance of the highest order.

A fine display indeed, but perhaps not the very best of the evening; Ibrahima Konate was sensational at the back and praised - alongside the rising star Jarell Quansah - for his "excellent" display by Liverpool reporter Neil Jones.

The Frenchman has endured some troubling times with the regularity of his injury issues, but when fit and firing, he is among the very best that European football has to offer.

How good is Ibrahima Konate?

Konate has been on Liverpool's books since completing a transfer from German side RB Leipzig in 2021 after the Reds met his £36m release clause.

Lauded for the "remarkable" difference he made as Liverpool struggled last season by writer Leanne Prescott, regular minutes were, unfortunately, few and far between for the colossus, who managed just 17 Premier League starts all season.

He ranks among the top 9% of centre-halves across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles and the top 11% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, and his robustness and power at the heart of the defence is proving to be invaluable - the perfect counterweight to Virgil van Dijk in decisive moments.

The £70k-per-week gem was in superlative showing against Union Saint-Gilloise, with Sofascore handing him a match-best rating of 8.3, with the 118-touch titan making five clearances, two tackles and blocking one shot, also impressing with his 92% pass completion rate and success in eight of his 12 duels, also making one key pass.

In his post-match ratings, the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle said: "Kept things simple with Union rarely troubling the Liverpool backline first half. Good battle with the powerful Nilsson, and busier as visitors pressed in final quarter."

With Jones praising the 6 foot 3 machine for his “outstanding” performance, it's clear that Liverpool boast the defensive tools to construct a sturdy wall in front of Alisson's goal.

The victory over USG was only the second of the Merseysiders' season across all ten matches, and while eight of those have resulted in victory, there is still work to be done for Klopp to be satisfied with his ship.

But with Konate and Van Dijk at the back, there is every possibility that the lofty seasonal ambitions will be reached, and Anfield will erupt. And Liverpool will sing.