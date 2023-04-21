Liverpool have struggled to maintain their high standards this season and a complete overhaul of the squad this summer would be a warmly welcomed endeavour by the supporters after several lacklustre performances and inconsistent form over the last nine months.

The Reds have lost out on every opportunity to add another trophy to their illustrious collection and are currently nine points adrift of the Champions League qualifying spots inside the Premier League top four with just eight games remaining, meaning that it is looking less and less likely that they will be participating in the prestigious European competition next season.

As a result of the rapid downfall at Anfield, the club's hierarchy will be feeling the pressure to invest in new additions this summer to bring the team back to life next season with several players already linked with a move to Merseyside.

However, supporters of the club will be under no illusion that their American owners will spend competitively to keep up with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, with FSG much more likely to stick to their strict budgets and only spending where absolutely vital.

Jurgen Klopp will surely be hoping there is now an opportunity to build his next generation of success at Anfield in a few weeks and could repeat this season's Stefan Bajcetic masterclass by unearthing more talent from the club's youth set-up to add depth to his squad.

One player who is on course for a breakthrough opportunity in the first team is James Balagizi, a talented midfielder who has already been in Klopp's matchday squad twice.

Who is James Balagizi?

The 19-year-old rising star joined the Reds U11s from Manchester City and has been rising through the ranks of the academy ever since featuring in the U18s, U21s and U23s.

In June 2022 was rewarded with a brand new professional contract to secure his future on the red side of Merseyside after featuring on the bench for the senior team twice in the 2021/22 season.

Balagizi earned a fantastic opportunity to join League Two side Crawley Town on loan in the first six months of this season and gave a glimpse of exactly why he would be a fantastic prospect for the future at Liverpool.

Over 14 league appearances, the Manchester-born rising star scored two goals, registered one assist and tallied up an 82% pass completion rate, as well as averaging 44.4 touches, 1.6 tackles and one clearance per game, proving he is an effective attacking midfielder who has no trouble making his presence known on the pitch.

Thanks to his keen eye for attacking opportunities, the youngster's style of play has even already been compared to that of Yaya Toure, with The Secret Scout claiming (via Liverpool Echo):

"James can operate in all three positions in midfield as a number six, eight or 10.

"He is a versatile player who can use his passing qualities to help build from the back. If used as an eight, he can drive his team forward with powerful surging runs with the ball. As a 10, he can be a huge threat in the box.

"There are similarities in his play, like Yaya Toure - even down to how his sleeves are covered over his hands while playing - and he has a languid, effortless running style. He is the kind of midfielder that we don't often see coming through in England."

With Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to leave the club due to contract expiration this summer, it could be the perfect time for Klopp to give Balagizi his opportunity to become part of the squad depth in midfield next season to ensure there is enough cover in vital roles.