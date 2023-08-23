It's been a tumultuous, roller-coaster of a summer transfer window for Liverpool, who saw the imperative midfield rebuild hindered by Saudi Arabian interest in Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who have both completed transfers away from Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has provided the Merseyside outfit with two exciting creative signings in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while the signing of Wataru Endo for £16m could prove to be an astute piece of business after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

There is still a sense that another face would be welcomed with outstretched arms by Klopp and co, and with a whirlwind of names circulating on the transfer front, Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips appears to be a possible candidate.

What's the latest on Kalvin Phillips to Liverpool?

That's according to talkSPORT, who have revealed that the 27-year-old midfielder is on the Reds' radar as Klopp looks to complete his transfer activity this month.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

Phillips signed for City from Leeds United for £45m last summer but has failed to break into the starting squad, and previous reports this year have touted him at £35m following earlier interest from Liverpool.

How good is Kalvin Phillips?

Liverpool supporters might be concerned over Phillips' injury record, with the England international having missed 18 matches last term after missing 16 the year prior, with Leeds, but he was an absolute "machine" - as claimed by reporter Jordan Campbell - when the Whites emphatically returned to the Premier League in 2020 and secured a ninth-placed finish.

There might also be worries that Citizen boss Pep Guardiola would not boost a direct rival like Liverpool, but fears may well be allayed when recalling the sales of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal last summer.

And while Phillips has been on the periphery at the Etihad Stadium, playing just 21 times and starting only four matches across all competitions, he was tremendous for Leeds in the 2020/21 season.

He recorded an exceptional average Sofascore rating of 7.21 that year as Leeds secured a ninth-placed finish upon their return to the top-flight, completing 85% of his passes across his 29 outings, also making 1.2 key passes, 2.6 tackles and 1.6 interceptions, furthering the awe around his performances by succeeding in 63% of his dribble attempts.

The "br £150k-per-week ace could emulate James Milner's move from the pastel blue side of Manchester and leap towards the brilliant red of Liverpool, with the 37-year-old enjoying a lucrative and lengthy stay at Anfield before joining Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer this summer.

Indeed, Milner made 332 appearances for Liverpool after joining in 2015, gleaning the whole gamut of silverware during Klopp's reign to date, after enjoying a successful spell with Manchester City, where he played 203 matches.

He's been hailed as a "revelation" by Reds legend Terry McDermott for his dynamic, unwavering energy and application for Liverpool, and Phillips could replicate such intensity with his 'machine-like' presence in the centre.

It could prove to be a stroke of genius from Klopp, and while there will be doubters from the Reds side, Phillips has demonstrated his prowess as one of England's finest midfielders when fit and firing, so this could be the fresh start he needs to recalibrate and rekindle his career.

As such, the Merseyside giants must consider a late move for Phillips, one that would see them repeat a successful old trick from the past.