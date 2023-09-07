Liverpool are in pursuit of success once again after a promising summer transfer window has eradicated the worries that arose from a miserable 2022/23 campaign.

Last season, Liverpool languished to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, with the midfield sapped of vitality and the squad drained of confidence.

However, moves were indeed made this summer and Jurgen Klopp has now set the Reds back on their way, with three wins and a draw kicking off the current campaign with aplomb.

While new signings such as Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have caught the eye since their respective acquisitions, supporters are also buoyed by the budding resurgence of Joe Gomez, who glistened at Anfield last week as fast-rising Aston Villa were dispatched 3-0.

How did Joe Gomez perform vs Aston Villa?

Last Sunday's victory over the Lions confirmed that the Merseyside outfit had rekindled his former verve and now boasts a fluidity to go with it - last term, Klopp's side had just five points at the same stage.

In the opening fixture, Liverpool drew with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge but used that encounter as a platform to build from, going on to defeat Bournemouth at Anfield before prevailing at St. James' Park against Newcastle United despite going a goal and man down after 30 minutes, with Virgil van Dijk receiving his marching orders after a botched challenge on the breakaway Alexander Isak.

In the most recent match, against Villa, the first-choice defensive axis was out of action, with Van Dijk suspended and Ibrahima Konate sidelined due to injury. Up stepped Gomez, and his mighty performance reminded the Kop of his pedigree after a tough spell last season.

As per Sofascore, the £85k-per-week centre-half completed 95% of his passes, took 121 touches, won five of his seven duels, made one key pass, succeeded with three of his four long balls and made two interceptions, one tackle and one clearance.

Impressed by his display, Liverpool reporter Keifer MacDonald said: "That was Joe Gomez at his outstanding best this afternoon. Calm and controlling in possession, aggressive and commanding without. His best performance in a long time. He’ll be a huge asset to Liverpool if he can match that level all season."

Neil Jones also hailed the "brilliant" performance, remarking that the 11-cap England international had played his "best game for Liverpool in a long time". Not bad for a player the Reds were reportedly looking to part ways with, as a fee of £40m was touted before the summer window kicked in.

How good is Joe Gomez?

Only several months ago, as Liverpool drew 4-4 with Southampton in a chaotic closing day of the 2023/24 season, the 26-year-old was branded "finished" by podcaster Graeme Kelly for his woeful travails on the day.

That type of criticism became commonplace last season for the defender, who was notably dubbed a "footballing nightmare" by journalist Uri Levy and "woeful" by Liverpool writer Matt Addison. It's safe to say, therefore, that a revival of sorts has played out in the early stages of the new term.

Joel Matip is 32-years-old and within the final year of his contract, and while Gomez has fallen prey to three serious injuries during his time at Anfield, a revitalised showing against Villa could well be the spark for a more successful spell ahead.

Especially considering this is a player who played a starring role in the gleaning of the Champions League and Premier League, among other major honours, the perfect counterweight to Van Dijk as Klopp's dynasty collected steam.

Despite his past woes, Gomez's core qualities have remained, with his ball-playing particularly eye-catching; as per FBref, he ranks among the top 6% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, the top 7% for progressive passes and the top 14% for progressive carries per 90.

Klopp made the decision to focus his transfer firepower solely on the reconstruction of the midfield this summer, and while that decision was met with groans from large swathes of the Anfield side's fanbase, perhaps the faith entrusted in stalwarts such as Gomez and Matip may yet pay off.

Rivals might have licked their lips upon Liverpool's decision not to bolster the backline this summer, but if Gomez can return to his former form, perhaps the Reds will have a secret weapon and new hero as they look to forge a path right back to the top of the game.