The malaise that had seeped into Anfield after years of success under Jurgen Klopp has been wiped away in the early stages of Liverpool's Premier League campaign, with a promising start the result of impressive work on the transfer front.

The Reds finished fifth in the English top-flight last season - their lowest Premier League finish since coming eighth in the 2015/16 edition - and were a shadow of their former selves, so intense, oiled and incisive under Klopp's illustrious tutelage.

It was clear that change was paramount, and with the mass midfield exodus creating space for fresh faces, the strategy needed to succeed.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch were signed to reshape the Anfield centre, and with ten points from a possible 12 thus far, the cohesion and verve looks to have been rekindled - last term, it took Klopp's side nine fixtures to reach as many points.

Shipping 47 goals as opposed to 26 during the 2021/22 campaign, Liverpool's summer pursuit of a centre-back was understandable, and supporters anticipated an exciting addition to the backline.

This wasn't the case. Focus remained on the midfield and the club's German manager retained his belief that his current crop could thrive once more.

While this may yet prove a shrewd move in Klopp's favour, it's hard to shake off the feeling that a first-class star was there for the taking, with Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio the man touted for a move to Liverpool across much of 2023.

Did Liverpool nearly sign Goncalo Inacio?

In August, Inacio penned a new long-term contract with Sporting Lisbon to end speculation of a summer move, having been at the very centre of interest from a wealth of Europe's top outfits, including Liverpool.

Prior to agreeing to an extension, the 22-year-old held a £40m release clause, raised to €60m (£52m) upon his fresh deal, and many Reds supporters were left perplexed that intrigue was not followed up.

Indeed, according to reports all summer, Liverpool were hot on the Portgual starlet's trail and were mulling over paying the big bucks to secure his services.

He certainly appears to fit the bill; a left-footed central defender, Inacio boasts ball-playing prowess and intelligence in his craft, even hailed as the "complete" package by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

It's clear that the Merseyside outfit will prioritise the signing of a centre-half next, and while Inacio's release clause has not been raised, he surely must remain the number one pick after his superlative early performances in his homeland.

How good is Goncalo Inacio?

Having made 125 appearances for his side, Inacio has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists from the backline, demonstrating a distinctive set of skills that fit the mould of the perfect modern-day central defender.

First-rate in surging forward with the ball at his feet and splitting the lines apart with his precise passing, Inacio would slot into Klopp's Liverpool system seamlessly, with the Reds implementing a transitional game with high pressures and direct, forward-thinking passing.

To emphasise this, the two-cap international ranks among the top 1% of centre-backs across the eight leagues most similar to the Portuguese top-flight over the past year for passes attempted, progressive passes and shot-creating actions, the top 3% for assists, the top 4% for progressive carries and the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Explaining how the gem would be a tailor-made addition for the Anfield side, BBC Sports' Raj Chohan took to Twitter to say: "Gonçalo Inácio is the perfect counter-weight to Konaté. Inacio-VVD-Konaté: Build-up conductor. Leader/aerial dominator/switches of play. Immense recovery speed & coverage of space."

Across the duration of his senior career thus far, the 6 foot 1 titan has recorded a pass success rate of 88.7%, averaging 3.5 long balls and 0.5 dribbles per match.

To put that into context, Liverpool's £75m star centre-back Virgil van Dijk has recorded a career passing accuracy of 87.6%, averaging 4.1 long balls per match.

In the Liga Portugal last season, Inacio completed 90% of his balls, won 59% of his contested duels and succeeded with a remarkable 89% of his dribbles.

He may be young and yet to earn a taste of football on English shores, but Inacio looks a bona fide prodigy and would have been a brilliant signing for the Kop, and while it is entirely possible that interest is revisited next summer - or perhaps even at the season's midpoint - his acquisition this summer would have offered Liverpool an exciting new tool, opening up a new channel of dynamism from the back.

Had Inacio arrived at Anfield and been handed a starting berth, it would have allowed Van Dijk to shift onto his favoured right side and provided the club with a natural presence on the left half of the central defence, potentially sending someone like Joel Matip packing.

Will Liverpool sell Joel Matip?

With Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Matip all making up the defensive ranks - and rising academy graduate Jarell Quansah - the Reds have the numbers in defence but, as last season brutally exposed, not quite the same level of overall quality and fluidity that was formerly at Klopp's disposal.

Matip, a stalwart since joining from Schalke on a free transfer in 2015, making 189 appearances and winning all the silverware under Klopp's wing, has now entered the final year of his contract at the club and was among the culprits of a poor season, branded "shaky" and "slow" by The Athletic's James Pearce in February.

Now playing second fiddle to Konate anyway, it is unlikely that Matip will return to the starting line-up with regularity when all options are fit, and it is probable that he is approaching the culmination of his time on Merseyside.

Had Liverpool signed Inacio, that process might have been accelerated, with the Cameroonian even attracting attention from the likes of French side Rennes, who were seeking cover for the possible departee Arthur Theate, who ultimately remained in Ligue 1.

Klopp and co may have missed a trick by not ruthlessly shipping Matip on and replacing him with a prodigious talent in Inacio, and while it will not unravel a campaign that tantalises brighter fortunes, it is undoubtedly an area that needs renovation, and Sporting Lisbon's starring centre-back was the man for the job.