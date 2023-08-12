Highlights Liverpool are actively pursuing Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio and are prepared to pay his release clause of €45m (£39m).

Liverpool are still extremely active in the transfer market this summer despite their return to action in the Premier League coming up this weekend and now a fresh update on a potential target has emerged.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Goncalo Inacio?

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, Liverpool are ready to pay Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio's release clause.

Almedia took to Twitter to reveal the news:

"Excl: Liverpool want Gonçalo #Inacio from Sporting and accept to pay release clause €45m [£39m]. #LFC"

How good is Goncalo Inacio?

There is no doubt that Jurgen Klopp and his sporting director Jorg Schmadtke have their work cut out for them over the remaining weeks of the window, after sanctioning a number of departures and failing to secure the much-needed reinforcements in the defensive presence of the squad.

Following their contract expirations, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all sent packing this summer, however, Liverpool also unexpectedly allowed club captain Jordan Henderson and Brazilian mainstay Fabinho to make moves to the Saudi Pro League.

This has left the most defensive roles in midfield incredibly short of experience and quality, with only Stefan Bajcetic possessing the profile of player needed to play in the six role at Anfield next season.

Indeed, a controversial transfer saga surrounding the signing of Moises Caicedo is currently unfolding, with Liverpool agreeing a British record-breaking £111m deal with Brighton and Hove Albion, however, it has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that the midfielder would prefer a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

As a result, the club must not allow the Caicedo circus to stop them from focusing on the task at hand on rebuilding the squad before the transfer window closes, and the signing of Inacio could be a great opportunity to strengthen the defensive set-up for the future.

Whilst the focus will be on the midfield situation, snapping up the services of youthful prospects to succeed those in the back-line will be incredibly important too, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip now both well into their 30s.

The 21-year-old Sporting star has been a stand-out performer in the Men's Next Eight competitions - ranking in the top 10% of his positional peers per 90 minutes played for assists, shot-creating actions, pass completion, progressive passes, progressive carries and successful take-ons, as per FBref, demonstrating strong attributes as a left-footed ball-playing centre-back, boasting the perfect profile to suit Klopp's system.

Over 33 Liga Portual appearances last season, Inacio - once hailed a "sensation" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - scored one goal, delivered three assists, successfully completed 89% of his dribbles and won 59% of his duels combined, as well as averaging 63.2 accurate passes and a whopping 78.7 touches per game, further proving he is a huge presence on the pitch both in attack and defensive play.

Klopp could build a dominant centre-back partnership for many years to come by combining Inacio's progressive strengths with Ibrahima Konate's undeniable ability to stop attacking opponents in their tracks.

Whilst the young Portuguese talent is prolific in progressing the ball, Konate boasts much stronger attributes in his defensive qualities in comparison to his positional peer per 90 with more tackles completed (2.19 v 1.54), more clearances (3.58 v 2.41) and more aerial duels won (2.64 v 2.29).

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Liverpool to secure a deal for Inacio this summer as his impact and consistency in his role could be massively influential for the club for years to come.