The limelight of Liverpool's transfer activity for what seems like an age has been the pursuit of coveted Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but manager Jurgen Klopp might have distinguished the perfect alternative.

What's the latest on Gabri Veiga to Liverpool?

According to ESPN, the talented ace has also attracted the attention of Manchester United, Newcastle United, AC Milan and Napoli, following January interest from the likes of Bournemouth and Leeds United.

The 20-year-old is believed to have a €40m (£35m) release clause in his current deal, which could narrow the competition considerably.

With Real Madrid also considered suitors for the precocious talent, it seems unlikely that Los Celestes will succeed in their attempts to tie him down to a new long-term deal, with his current contract expiring in 2026.

Could Liverpool forget Bellingham with Veiga swoop?

Last year, Veiga tantalised glimpses of future prowess with his performances for Celta Vigo B, playing in the Spanish third division, where he scored nine goals and registered an assist from 31 matches.

Playing seven times in La Liga that term, each outing a cameo from the bench, Veiga looked to be asserting himself as a glistening prospect at the maiden phase of his career, and provided the platform to impress this season, he has taken his opportunity to resounding success.

Having scored eight goals and supplied three assists from 17 starts in the top-flight, Veiga is indeed now one of the most coveted starlets in the country, hailed as a "joy of a player" by Alberto Casas.

Speaking to The Guardian, Celta teammate and former Liverpool player Iago Aspas also waxed lyrical, saying: “He has desire, enthusiasm, quality. He’s comfortable here and hope he stays for a long time. If he has to go, let it be leaving behind many millions.”

As per FBref, Veiga ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's elite five divisions for goals, 16% for assists, 2% for successful take-ons and 7% for progressive carries per 90, illustrating the impact he could have on Klopp's system.

With a successful bid for his name, the Merseyside outfit could boast a player in the mould of Bellingham, who has been touted at as much as £129m by the Yellow Wall.

With the former Birmingham City prodigy among the superlative midfielders in world football right now, scoring ten goals and serving six assists this season from his engine-room deployment and ranking among the top 9% of midfielders across Europe's elite five divisions for goals, the top 13% for assists, the top 11% for progressive carries and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90, he is discernibly prolific as a robust and all-encompassing phenom.

And with striking similarities between the respective players, Liverpool might be inclined to move for the shrewder avenue and tie up a deal for Vigo's most coveted asset, one who holds all the promise of a future machine flourishing at the very highest level and for a far cheaper price.