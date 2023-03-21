Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for Khephren Thuram and now a new update has emerged on the club’s pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Khephren Thuram?

According to journalist Jacque Talbot, Liverpool have made contact with the OGC Nice midfielder.

Speaking on the LFC Transfer Room podcast, Talbot revealed:

"I spoke to someone recently who covers Nice and says he is the best-performing central midfielder in Ligue 1 right now.

"So, the sound was like a month ago that it would be £30m, but it’s possible it’s inflamed if there is much more interest in that.

"There had been some initial discussion and Liverpool had touched base with him. That’s not to say that is going to be 100%, he’s a top target, and they are going to go for him. It’s just to say that a conversation took place, very preliminary and there is a bit of interest there, and he will be going."

Should Liverpool sign Thuram?

It is no secret that there is mounting pressure on Liverpool to reinvest in the centre of the pitch this summer, especially after the tumultuous campaign they have experienced this season.

With several midfielders out of contract and many of those remaining coming to the latter stages of their careers, there is certainly a huge opportunity for a huge overhaul of the midfield personnel at Anfield.

It was reported by The Athletic's David Ornstein yesterday that it was becoming “increasingly unlikely” that Liverpool would be able to complete a deal for Jude Bellingham this summer, sending supporters into a frenzy on social media.

However, the signing of Thuram could be a worthwhile alternative and certainly a less expensive one that could ultimately give the club more room in their budget to bring in multiple new additions.

Over 28 Ligue One appearances, the 21-year-old ace has proven to be a “fast & athletic” asset - as dubbed by Jacek Kulig - making an impact at both ends of the pitch in true Bellingham fashion.

The youngster has scored twice and registered four assists while creating seven big chances and averaging 1.1 shots on goal per match.

From a defensive point of view, one interception and 1.5 tackles have been made a game, while his ability to manipulate the ball is perhaps best outlined in the 1.2 successful dribbles each outing.

Not only that, the talented Frenchman ranks in the top 10% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for progressive carries and successful take-ons.

Just like Bellingham, Thuram clearly displays his ability to be influential in progressive play and provides great attacking opportunities, as well as standing his ground defensively in the central role - just without the mammoth £130m price tag that the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid has attached to him.

Recently, Thuram followed in the footsteps of his brother Marcus and father Lillian by earning a spot in the France national team ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers with Didier Deschamps recognising his outstanding form for Nice.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Thuram is a hot young prospect and if the powerbrokers at Anfield could strike up a good deal with the French club he could be a huge asset to Jurgen Klopp next season.