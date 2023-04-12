Liverpool are in desperate need of reinforcements in midfield this summer and now a reliable source has revealed a new update on a potential transfer target this summer.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Nicolo Barella?

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have short-listed several midfielders with Inter Milan ace Nicolo Barella named.

Plettenberg tweeted: "News LFC: Still on the shortlist and being discussed with Klopp confirmed: Rice, Caicedo, Barella, Gravenberch and Nunes.

"Klopp 100% involved in the decision not to buy Bellingham. Decision was taken with the owners."

Will Liverpool sign Nicolo Barella?

There is no doubt that the recent reports claiming Liverpool are no longer interested in Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Bellingham will be a huge blow for the Anfield faithful after months of mounting speculation surrounding the player's potential move to Merseyside.

However, when considering the £130m fee attached to the England midfielder and the multiple issues Liverpool have faced this season, it makes sense that the powerbrokers at Anfield are keen to secure the services of multiple players to significantly improve the performances instead of putting all of their eggs in one basket.

Indeed, there are not many young prospects in the world more exciting than Bellingham, however, the signing of Barella could provide Klopp with a midfielder who has a wealth of experience in a similar role and a player he is already a huge fan of.

Ahead of Liverpool's clash with Inter Milan in the Champions League last season, the German coach took to his press conference to lavish praise on a player who could cost £65m:

"He's a really good player, a really good player and I like him a lot. He has all the things you want from a midfield player: he is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages and all these kinds of things. That's a top-class player."

When comparing Bellingham's output to the 25-year-old Italian this season so far, Barella has outperformed his positional peer in several attributes, most notably goals and assists (11 v 8) and shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (4.12 v 4.07).

Interestingly, the Italian has received more progressive passes (143 v 113), as well as possessing a better take-on success rate (62.7% v 55.1%), proving that he is a complete midfielder who can both win possession and consistently impact the attacking threat.

Simply, Barella can be a huge game-changer from the centre of the pitch, which he proved again last night in Inter's Champions League clash with Benfica, scoring the opening goal to give his team the lead in their two-leg challenge to win a spot in the semi-final of the prestigious European competition.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Barella has the quality to significantly improve the midfield at Anfield, however, it would take something special for Liverpool to snap up his services should they fail to qualify for Champions League football next season.