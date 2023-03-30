Liverpool are in desperate need of a refresh in the summer after struggling over their current campaign to maintain their high standards and Jurgen Klopp will surely be looking for new additions that could help him bring success back to Anfield next season.

The Reds are currently sixth in the Premier League and have been knocked out of every opportunity to win a trophy this season which has been a testament to the inconsistent and poor performances put on display by the current squad.

Their impressive German coach has reached ultimate success with the outstanding team he has built over the last seven years, however, the time has now come to start thinking about the next generation at Anfield.

Liverpool have already been linked to a number of young players who could make the move to Merseyside this summer, with Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount two household names touted to become the catalyst in the much-needed youth revolution.

Indeed, there will be high expectations for FSG to reach deep into their pockets to invest in solutions to improve the uninspiring and lethargic performances, but the Anfield faithful will be no strangers to the frugal ways of their American owners.

As a result, Klopp could look to the club's academy set-up to further improve his team and add depth in key positions with Kaide Gordon surely hoping to follow in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Stefan Bajcetic next season.

Who is Kaide Gordon?

It is likely that the majority of Liverpool supporters will be familiar with the 18-year-old youth talent due to his participation in the lead-up to the FA Cup victory last season, as he scored his first senior goal against Shrewsbury Town in the third round.

Gordon, who earns just £770-per-week, joined the Merseyside outfit from Derby County back in 2021, quickly becoming an important player for the U18s and U21s as well as earning himself four opportunities to impress Klopp in the senior team and frequently appearing on the bench last season.

The teenage talent has already earned high praise from the Liverpool boss after he became the club's second-youngest goalscorer of all time last season:

"Exceptional pre-season, little drop in form which is normal at his age but an outstanding talent. If he is fit, he is always on my mind. The Shrewsbury game helped a lot, proper adult football, and he dealt with it. It's important."

Despite being most experienced in the right-wing position, Gordon has also been deployed in the attacking midfield role too and just like Harvey Elliott could become a versatile option for Klopp next season, not only adding depth in Mohammed Salah's position but also an alternative to Elliott too.

Over 35 appearances this season, the youngster has been in fine form, proving himself to be equally creative as the aforementioned Liverpool youngster. Indeed, he has scored 15 goals and registered seven assists, indicating that he is a great attacking threat with an eye for goal. That could well be a valuable asset to Klopp next season.

With that being said, the future is looking bright for Gordon and if he can continue to thrive in the youth set-up there is no doubt he will be a player who will be in contention to make a regular step up to first-team football once again.