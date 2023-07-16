Liverpool remain keen on strengthening their midfield ahead of next following a potential exit for Fabinho and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Kalvin Phillips?

According to Sky Sports' senior reporter Melissa Reddy, Liverpool are considering a number of midfield options with Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips named.

Reddy revealed on Twitter:

"Liverpool had been assessing longer-term candidates to replace Fabinho. Profile might shift as they'll require an immediate starter. Among the names mooted have been Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips and Romeo Lavia..."

What is Kalvin Phillips' injury record?

After securing the services of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Jurgen Klopp would've been feeling confident going into pre-season with the midfield rebuild that has been started.

However, the German coach could now be set to lose another midfielder after already letting go of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner this summer, as his defensive midfield mainstay Fabinho is looking set for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Liverpool star did not travel with the squad to Germany this weekend ahead of a potential £40m switch to Al-Ittihad this summer and he is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia to complete his move.

As a result, new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke will be working hard to identify worthy replacements for the Brazilian stalwart, however, a move for Phillips could see the club fall into another Keita nightmare with fitness issues a real cause for concern.

After a stand-out tournament in Euro 2020 with England, Phillips was not only named England Player of the Year but also attracted the attention of Pep Guardiola - securing a £45m move from Leeds United to Man City last summer.

However, the former Leeds talisman - who has a reported £35m price tag - has struggled to reach the standards that he delivered in the European tournament due to fitness and injury issues over the last two years.

Since February 2021, the 27-year-old - hailed for his "outrageous" passing by teammate, John Stones - has had three separate incidents of long-term injury amounting to 204 days in recovery and missing out on 38 fixtures, demonstrating that he is prone to long spells on the sidelines, something that would be catastrophic for Liverpool if they were to sign the player.

Injuries in midfield were a constant issue last season for the Reds with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Keita picking up multiple issues over the campaign, with the latter tallying up an injury record that saw him unavailable for selection on 18 occasions during his five-year stint at Anfield; missing a whopping 105 fixtures.

As a result, the Merseysiders were stung by their £48m capture of the 5 foot 8 dud back in 2018, with the 28-year-old having gone on to depart on a free transfer last month, thus proving a real wasted venture for the club.

That lack of reliability and availability across the midfield ranks could well have played a key part in Liverpool missing out on Champions League football, struggling in cup competitions and finishing fifth in the Premier League, something that the Liverpool boss will be desperate not to repeat next season.

With that being said, Liverpool should avoid signing Phillips this summer if other options are available to take advantage of, as the Man City menace's injury issues could be a huge risk not worth taking.

Klopp certainly won't want to endure a repeat of the club's Keita disaster...