Liverpool could be set for a transformative transfer window this summer after a troubling Premier League campaign and now a new report has emerged about the club's scouts being sent to France to watch potential targets.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Kevin Danso?

According to 90min, Liverpool scouts were in attendance for Lens' victory over Marseille last weekend to watch Kevin Danso, Seko Fofana and Lois Openda.

As per the report, the Reds are joined by Manchester United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their interest in Danso, with Liverpool keen to add defensive reinforcements this summer.

Would Kevin Danso be a good signing for Liverpool?

There is no doubt that big changes are needed at Anfield if they are going to return to the highest level both domestically and on the European stage.

Bolstering key areas of the pitch and providing Jurgen Klopp with players who can become part of the next generation of success at Anfield will surely be the highest priority for the powerbrokers at the club and the signing of Danso could be a fantastic place to start.

Indeed, the Reds acquired the services of young centre-back Ibrahima Konate in 2021, however, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both well into their 30s at this point, it would be beneficial for the club to continue searching for young defenders to replace them.

Over 34 Ligue One appearances, the 6 foot 3 titan has tallied up a phenomenal haul of 14 clean sheets, all while amassing a pass completion rate of 90% and registering two assists.

From a defensive point of view, the centre-back has managed one interception, 1.1 tackles, 3.5 clearances, and won 5.5 duels won per game.

Not only that, Danso ranks in the top 20% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for shots on goal, shot-creating actions, pass completion and successful take-ons, proving that he is a huge presence and one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

The £23m-rated talent has been lavished with praise for his outstanding contributions in France this season, with Lens head coach Frank Haise claiming:

"He is a leader by nature. This role suits him wonderfully and he fulfils it with much enthusiasm. Kevin is a top professional. Every day in training, he is very serious.

"Kevin is now one of the best central defenders in Ligue 1, but also in Europe.

"He has developed into a complete defender who is not only strong in the air but also has good technique with few mistakes in his build-up play and very clean passing."

With that being said, Danso would be a great addition to the Liverpool squad this summer in their efforts to add young talent into the team and could be the perfect replacement for Van Dijk in the future.