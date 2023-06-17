Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Khephren Thuram this summer and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Khephren Thuram?

According to French newspaper L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are prioritising a deal for the OGC Nice midfielder.

As per the report, contact with Thuram has multiplied in recents week, with the talented player keen on the move to Merseyside and the project under Jurgen Klopp.

What kind of midfielder is Khephren Thuram?

Following the exit of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool are in definite need of a midfield rebuild this summer and with Alexis Mac Allister already confirmed, it is looking to be a transformative summer for the Reds.

Indeed, the signing of the World Cup winner is a major coup, however, it will take more than one talent to revive the midfield presence at Anfield and acquiring Thuram's services this summer could be the key component to bringing both high energy and quality to the centre of the pitch.

The 22-year-old whiz - hailed "dangerous" by teammate Aaron Ramsey - can operate as either a number eight or in a deeper defensive role, with clear strengths that would be a huge asset to Klopp next season.

As per FBref, Thuram ranks in the top 10% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for progressive carries and successful take-ons, as well as ranking in the top 30% for shot-creating actions, pass completion, touches and interceptions.

The Frenchman's versatility in positioning and ability to get around the pitch consistently would make him the perfect profile of player to unlock Mac Allister's full potential at Anfield next season.

The Argentine was renowned for his all-action partnership with midfielder Moises Caicedo at Brighton and Hove Albion and Roberto De Zerbi's arrival at the AMEX Stadium only enhanced the duo's threat pushing the Argentine into a more attacking role, where he thrived scoring ten league goals in total from his position.

Now Klopp could work on forming a very similar partnership between Thuram and the new Liverpool number ten to make the 24-year-old unplayable in his attacking role next season.

It is reported that it will cost £55m for the Reds to complete a deal for the Nice star this summer and if he could continue to develop his strengths under Klopp's guidance would be worth every penny.

With that being said, providing Mac Allister with a young and energetic partner in the centre of the pitch could make Liverpool's midfield a force to be reckoned with for many years to come and completely transform the uninspiring displays seen this season.