Liverpool could be set for a complete squad overhaul this summer following a tumultuous season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Evan Ndicka?

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Liverpool are preparing a contract offer for out-of-contract Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka.

As per his transfer column for Football Insider, O'Rourke claims that Liverpool have cooled their interest in Josko Gvardiol and will instead target Ndicka who is also being pursued by fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is further suggested that the Reds are keen to get a deal done quickly as the £20k-per-week centre-back possesses qualities that make him the perfect profile to fit into Jurgen Klopp's team.

Will Liverpool sign Evan Ndicka this summer?

There is no doubt that the poor defensive performances put on this season have played a huge part in Liverpool's struggle to maintain their high standards both domestically and in Europe too.

The Merseyside giants crashed out of the Champions League round of 16 after conceding six goals over two legs against their European rivals Real Madrid and it hasn't been much better in the Premier League either.

Last season, Liverpool tallied up a whopping 20 clean sheets in the top flight, which led to Alisson Becker sharing the Golden Glove award with Manchester City's Ederson.

However, in 2022/23 so far they have only managed 11 clean sheets, conceding 12 more goals than last term (26) already with seven games remaining, which is a damning indictment of the situation that the club has found themselves in - currently nine points adrift of a Champions League qualifying spot inside the top four.

As a result, the signing of Ndicka could be the perfect opportunity to bolster the back four with a huge presence, as the 6 foot 4 centre-back boasts a number of similarities to his fellow Frenchman, Ibrahima Konate.

When comparing the positional peers' output this season, they have come close in a number of important defensive attributes.

First and foremost, they are both astute at bringing the ball out from the back, boasting pass completion rates of 86.1% for Ndicka and 87.7% for Konate.

They are no slouches defensively either, racking up a similar number of tackles and interceptions (51 v 48), tackling a comparative number of dribblers successfully (53.6% v 54.2%) and winning a likeminded number of aerial duels (63.2 v 70.7%).

Ndicka has been the recipient of high praise since bursting on the scene with Frankfurt and German journalist Christopher Michel gave an insight into the defender's qualities in an interview with ChronicleLive last summer:

"For a central defender, Ndicka is extremely goal-threatening. He has ten goals and nine assists in 135 competitive games. That's enormous. His opening with his left foot is good, he is strong with his header and fast."

"His big weakness is that he sometimes switches off too early and recognises dangerous moments too late. But Ndicka brings an exciting complete package. A great defender!"

With that being said, if the powerbrokers at Anfield can tempt Ndicka with a move to Merseyside this summer, it would be a fantastic opportunity to add more options for Klopp over next season.