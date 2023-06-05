Liverpool are looking for new additions this summer who can improve upon their performances seen this season and now a new update has emerged on one of the club's top targets.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Kouadio Kone?

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool are in talks to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Kouadio "Manu" Kone this summer.

As per the report, discussions have been held with Kone and his representatives in the club's pursuit to identify players who can be part of Jurgen Klopp's midfield rebuild at Anfield.

It is claimed that the Bundesliga club are commanding a transfer fee of up to €40m (£34m) to part ways with their talented player and will need to compete with Newcastle United for his signature.

Would Kone be a good signing for Liverpool?

The German coach has made no secret of his desire and intentions to improve the squad this summer after an incredibly disappointing campaign both in the Premier League and Champions League this season, which has ultimately led to the club falling into the Europa League next season.

One of the key areas of concern is the midfield with not only a number of players either out of contract or reaching the latter stages of their careers at this point but the output in the centre of the pitch has lacked energy and dominance over the last 12 months.

As a result, the signing of Kone is a great place to start for the Merseysiders with the Bundesliga sensation potentially the perfect alternative to former transfer target Moises Caicedo for a fraction of the Brighton star's £90m asking price.

The 22-year-old Frenchman - hailed as "monstrous" and a "warrior" by Jacek Kulig - is an extremely talented midfielder with Caicedo coincidentally named as one of his most comparable positional peers - as per FBref - and it's not hard to see why.

When comparing the midfield pair's outputs this season they share many similarities in key attributes including pass completion rate (86.2% v 88.5%), tackles and interceptions completed (106 v 106), take-on success (48.3% v 51.9%), ball recoveries (221 v 248) and goal-creating actions per 90 (0.17 v 0.14).

Not only that, the former Toulouse talent ranks ninth for tackles and tenth for progressive passes, passes into the final third and shots on target in the entire Bundesliga this season, which is a testament to his strong box-to-box abilities allowing him to be a huge presence in both attacking play and defensive transition.

These comparable traits will be of huge interest to the Liverpool hierarchy after interest in the Seagulls midfielder, as the potential to bring in a young midfielder who possesses a very similar profile without the need to spend heavily will certainly capture the attention of the well-renowned tight-spending club owners this summer.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer to snap up the services of Kone if Liverpool remain keen to bring in a player who can offer the qualities needed to improve ball retention and the performances in midfield next season.

Indeed, at such a young age he can be moulded to become a superstar under Klopp's guidance like many before him.