Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Kouadio 'Manu' Kone this summer and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player as the summer transfer window finally opens.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Kouadio 'Manu' Kone?

According to Foot Mercato journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Liverpool have made an approach in a bid to sign the Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder this summer.

Genuardi took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal:

"Approached by Liverpool, the former Toulousain M. Koné also arouses the interest of Chelsea and Newcastle. Under contract until June 2025 with Gladbach (+ an additional year as an option), Bleuet is very popular with the Magpies, who are looking for 2 reinforcements in the midfield."

Who would Kone replace in the Liverpool team?

It is no secret that Jurgen Klopp and new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke are on the hunt for another midfield addition alongside Alexis Mac Allister this summer, and prioritising the defensive midfield position is a must.

After bolstering the attacking presence in the centre of the pitch with Mac Allister, the signing of Kone could be the perfect opportunity to strengthen another important midfield role - screening the defence.

Brazilian mainstay Fabinho has offered many years of high-quality service on the red side of Merseyside and has played an influential role in the numerous major trophies that have been collected under Klopp's reign.

However, this season, the defensive midfielder has struggled to maintain his high standards on the pitch and has ultimately become more of a hindrance than a help in the centre of the pitch, meaning any further reinforcements in his position would be bad news for him.

Former Liverpool defender turned Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, launched a scathing attack on the midfield earlier in the season and named Fabinho as one of the main culprits:

"We’ve spoken at times about Liverpool conceding goals because of the high line. But the big problem at Liverpool right now is the midfield. Certainly, Fabinho has been miles off the pace this season."

The £180k-per-week ace has had a rapid decline in his output compared to last season in the top-flight (2021/22) with fewer interceptions won (37 v 39), a much worse take-on success rate (46.7% v 77.3%), fewer ball recoveries (193 v 184) and a lower aerial duel success rate (64.2% v 58.8%).

When comparing Kone's output with the Liverpool midfielder this season, it is clear that the Bundesliga sensation - hailed "monstrous" by Jacek Kulig - has outperformed him in many key defensive attributes including blocks (26 v 18), tackles and interceptions completed (106 v 102), take-on success (48.3% v 46.7%), dribblers tackled rate (51.1% v 38.7%) and ball recoveries (221 v 180), as per FBref.

With that being said, the signing of Kone - who has a reported price tag of €40m (£34m) - would be a major coup for Klopp this summer, providing the German coach with a young player who can not only succeed Fabinho but also improve upon his defensive presence in the centre of the pitch.