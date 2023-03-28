Liverpool have spent considerably on bolstering their offensive ranks over the past year, but manager Jurgen Klopp might consider the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson the final piece of the puzzle.

What's the latest on Evan Ferguson to Liverpool?

According to 90min, Liverpool are among the suitors for the Seagulls' rising star, who has made a prolific start to life on the senior scene.

Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United are all on standby to make their swoop, while the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also enamoured by the Irishman's striking skill set.

The report states that the Reds, however, have been aware of the player since his breakthrough at homeland outfit Bohemians when he was only 16 years old, and such long-term interest could sway the odds in Klopp's favour.

How good is Even Ferguson?

Every so often, a star is born. There is a veritable wealth of first-rate talent within European football, but when a player graces the field with innate ease in the early phases of their career, the most prominent of outfits stand to attention.

Ferguson is one such talent, and having signed for Albion in January 2021, the talented teenager is now starting to blossom into his own as one of the Premier League's most exciting prospects for many years.

Having made four senior appearances for The Bohs, Ferguson would go on to impress at youth level for Brighton, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists from 39 outings for the U21 outfit after making just three displays for the U18s - a testament, perhaps, to the trust in his abilities from an early age.

After making four senior appearances last year, notably supplying an assist against West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup, the "special" talent - as hailed by his manager Roberto De Zerbi - has stormed into his own this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists from 16 appearances across all competitions, also scoring for the Republic of Ireland on his maiden international start last week.

Frankly, it has been a meteoric rise, and the tip of the iceberg when considering the future feats the precocious ace could forge, with FBref already ranking Ferguson among the top 10% of forwards in Europe's top five leagues for goals and the top 2% for assists per 90, also among the top 2% for pass completion.

The £3k-per-week star has even had Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe waxing lyrical about him, a player Liverpool have held a vested interest in over the past several seasons - with the French phenom dubbing the starlet a "great striker" before their fixture against Ireland on Monday.

Klopp has completed the £85m signing of Darwin Núñez and £35m capture of Cody Gakpo this season, as well as signing fleet-footed winger Luis Diaz at last campaign's midpoint for £37m, but adding Ferguson to the fold, who has already been lauded as a "superstar" by Danny Murphy, could ensure the club's future is steeped in silverware.