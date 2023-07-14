Liverpool have been extremely active in the transfer market this summer with both incomings and outgoings still on the cards and now a new update has emerged on a potential target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Levi Colwill?

According to 90min, Liverpool are ready to make a move for Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill.

As per the report, it is claimed that the Reds are confident they can tempt the talented defender with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, despite Chelsea insisting that Colwill is not for sale.

It is revealed that the England U21 star is unsure about his future in West London and despite efforts from his current club to extend his stay, there is nothing advanced at this stage.

How good is Levi Colwill?

There is no doubt that Jurgen Klopp loves to develop and nurture young talent, something he has proven many times over during his six-year stint at Liverpool so far.

One player who has seen the benefits of the German coach's strong presence and talent development is Joe Gomez, who despite being signed by Brendan Rodgers in the summer before Klopp's arrival has been one of his many success stories at Anfield.

Indeed, the English defender has found himself falling out of favour due to long-term injury issues in recent times, but there is no ignoring the impact and influence Gomez made on both the Champions League and Premier League success alongside Virgil van Dijk in the centre-back partnership.

Now Klopp could repeat his Gomez masterclass by bringing in another homegrown talent in Colwill - a left-footed dynamo who is already showing glimpses of his strong capabilities despite never kicking a ball in the top-flight for his parent club.

Colwill thrived at Huddersfield Town in the Championship and was part of the Terriers team that secured a spot in the play-off finals back in 2022 but more recently, the English titan was finally given his opportunity to play regular first-team football at Premier League level with Brighton and Hove Albion - who are reportedly preparing a £40m bid to permanently sign their loanee.

Over 17 top-flight appearances, the 20-year-old - who was once hailed as a "huge talent" by scout Jacek Kulig - registered two assists, successfully completed 100% of his dribbles and won 65% of his ground and aerial duels combined, as well as averaging 75.5 touches and a whopping 59.8 accurate passes per game, helping the Seagulls in achieving their dream of securing European football.

When comparing Colwill's output with that of Gomez and Joel Matip last season, the Cobham academy graduate had a better pass completion rate (88.2%), completed more successful take-ons (100%) and won more aerial duels (71.4%) than the Liverpool duo, proving that the defender would have no trouble competing for a spot in the first team and would likely push them further down the pecking order.

As a result, with Van Dijk and Matip now both well into their 30s, the signing of Colwill would present a great opportunity for Klopp to bring in another youthful defender alongside Ibrahima Konate to set up the future of the centre-back partnership at Anfield.