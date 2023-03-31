Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his defence.

What’s the latest on Levi Colwill to Liverpool?

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Anfield side are big admirers of Colwill and will be closely watching developments this summer ahead of a potential move.

The centre-back was valued at £20m as recently as last summer and with a contract that runs until 2025, Liverpool may have to splash the cash in order to sign him this summer.

Brighton and Hove Albion, who currently have him on loan, could be set to make a bid for the player, while the Blues may also offer a new and improved contract to the youngster in order to fend off any suitors.

Could Liverpool sign Levi Colwill?

Klopp will be keen to add to his defensive ranks come the summer window and Colwill would be a solid addition, especially considering his form whilst on loan at Brighton this term.

Indeed, across eight Premier League matches this term, Colwill has averaged 70.4 touches per game, proving he is extremely comfortable on the ball at this level, while making one interception and 1.9 clearances each game.

Over time, he could form a wonderful partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence. The Dutchman has been in splendid form again this term despite the Anfield side underperforming as a whole, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.1/10 for his league displays.

Although he will be 32 this year, Van Dijk could be the ideal mentor for Colwill and the duo are also statistically similar. Colwill and Van Dijk rank in the top 10% across Europe’s big five leagues for aerials won and passes completed, while ranking in the top 25% for progressive passes, meaning they are extremely strong in the air and love to start attacks from the back.

The Englishman was once dubbed “outrageous” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and although he hasn’t played in as many games as he would have liked this term, when he has featured, the 20-year-old has impressed and shown maturity beyond his years.

Klopp appears to be looking ahead to the future with an interest in Colwill and despite Van Dijk’s advancing years, the duo could create a partnership that could form the cornerstone of a new era at the club.

The summer transfer window can't come quick enough for the German, especially after the underwhelming nature of 2022/2023 which promised so much back in August.