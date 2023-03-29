Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic this summer as Jurgen Klopp plans to reinvigorate his midfield.

What’s the latest on Marcelo Brozovic to Liverpool?

Klopp has made Brozovic one of his main targets ahead of the summer transfer window according to FC Inter News as his situation has changed at the Serie A side which may make a move for him slightly easier.

Inter could accept a bid of around €30m (£26m) according to previous reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, and with the Anfield side in urgent need of some freshness in their midfield area, it could be a wise investment.

The club are still looking at making Jude Bellingham their marquee signing, however, if a move didn’t materialise, Brozovic would be a dream alternative.

Could Marcelo Brozovic join Liverpool?

His price tag plus the fact Klopp needs some added bodies in that area of the pitch means the Croatian star could be a feasible option for the Reds this summer.

Bellingham is the name all the Anfield faithful really want, but depending on the price tag, this move could stretch over the whole transfer window with the Inter midfielder potentially arriving under the radar instead.

Brozovic ranks in the top 6% across Europe’s top five leagues for pass success rate (89.4%), top 3% for passes attempted (76.86) and top 15% for progressive passes (seven), suggesting he could make a huge difference in the Liverpool midfield.

For both passes attempted and pass success rate, Bellingham ranks in the top 40% and top 57% for these metrics respectively, proving Brozovic is the better passer of the ball and could be a wonderful alternative to the English sensation.

The 30-year-old may not be as attacking-minded as Bellingham, yet in just over 300 appearances for Inter, he has scored 30 goals and registered 37 assists, therefore he is no slouch when it comes to chipping in with the odd goal from central midfield and this is another key attribute that will benefit Klopp.

That said, when you consider Klopp already has the likes of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and co in attack, a goal-scoring midfielder isn't a huge priority. Instead, a player who possesses great composure in a deep-lying role, as Brozovic does, ticks the right boxes.

Ex-Inter star Gianfranco Matteoli once lauded the player for being “irreplaceable” and with an average WhoScored rating of 6.98/10 for the duration of his career, he is the model professional when it comes to consistency and delivering solid performances every match.

Depending on the market, Klopp could well be priced out of a move for Bellingham this summer and although alternatives will have been discussed, a move for Brozovic may well be a dream plan B to the Borussia Dortmund star.