Liverpool have wasted no time in getting their midfield rebuild started with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai joining this summer but now a fresh update has emerged on another potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Marcos Llorente?

According to reports coming out of Spain, Liverpool are competing with Manchester United for the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente.

As per the report, it is claimed that the two Premier League giants and bitter rivals are both interested in snapping up Llorente's services ahead of next season and it would take an offer of €60m (£51m) for Atletico to part ways with their player this summer.

Is Marcos Llorente a good player?

Jurgen Klopp will be thrilled with the business that has already been completed at Anfield, however, there is definitely still work to be done and potential moves to be made during the summer transfer window to ensure Liverpool can get back to competing at the highest level.

Following the departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner it has paved the way for a full refresh in midfield, and it is not only the recent who Klopp will need to consider replacing in the near future.

Both Thiago Alcantara and club captain Jordan Henderson are well into their 30s at this point and reaching the latter stages of their careers, so if an opportunity arises to bring in worthy successors for the duo it should be taken.

As a result, the signing of Llorente could be a fantastic piece of business for Liverpool and would not only provide them with an experienced winner but an ideal heir for Henderson.

As per FBref, the 28-year-old - who has become an "incredible footballer" in the eyes football talent scout Jacek Kulig - ranks in the top 5% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for progressive carries, progressive passes received and touches, as well as ranking in the top 25% for shot-creating actions too. Such a play style means he's a far more mobile asset than Henderson.

As it happens, though, when comparing the Spaniard's output last season to the Liverpool skipper, Llorente offered many similarities in key attributes to Henderson including pass completion rate (80.9% v 83%), shot-creating actions per 90 (3.17 v 3.13), tackles and interceptions (49 v 53), successful take-ons (44.4% v 52.2%) and crosses (44 v 45), despite playing 13 fewer league games.

Not only that, Llorente is an incredibly versatile all-action talent who could be the perfect utility player for Klopp as the German coach tries to navigate the best way to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold; who has become a revelation in a new role that has seen him play as an inverted right-back for Liverpool and also deployed successfully in a midfield three for England in recent months.

The 18-cap Spain international is experienced in several positions including defensive, central, attacking and right midfield, as well as also making 11 appearances at right-back too, demonstrating a similar diverse skill-set to that of Milner which would be a huge asset and attractive prospect to Klopp.

With that being said, a move for Llorente would certainly provide the club with an experienced and worthy heir to succeed Henderson, so if FSG could sanction a move this summer it could further improve Liverpool's midfield presence.