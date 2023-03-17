Liverpool's Joe Gomez has enjoyed his fair share of success in Reds colours, playing a pivotal role in the club's historic Premier League title triumph in 19/20 and the Champions League glory the year prior.

However, recent seasons have failed to bear the same calibre for the ace, who has been at the epicentre of the club's struggles this term.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have failed to build upon an impressive preceding campaign that saw victory in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, falling agonisingly short in the Premier League and Champions League.

Said to be in a "footballing nightmare" by journalist Uri Levy, Gomez has certainly failed to demonstrate the best of his ability for a considerable amount of time now, but that does not mean that Liverpool didn't hit the jackpot when making their swoop for the talent back in 2015.

Signing the highly-sought defender for just £3.5m from Charlton Athletic, Gomez has made 171 appearances for Liverpool and registered six assists, indeed winning a plethora of major honours, but after nearly eight years of servitude on Merseyside, it might now be time to move the dud on.

Should Klopp cash in on Gomez?

The 11-cap England international is valued at around £29m by Football Transfers, and should he prospectively leave Anfield for such a fee, Liverpool could make a recuperation by an increase of 829% from the initial fee paid for his signature.

Once hailed as "outstanding" by Martin Keown, Gomez still boasts a steady 6.92 rating in the Premier League this season, as per Sofascore, making 1.4 tackles and 2.2 interceptions per game, also completing 86% of his passes, and his robustness and physicality would leave plenty of suitors' interest piqued if he did indeed emerge as available on the transfer market.

Indeed, as per FBref, the 25-year-old ranks among the top 4% of positional peers for assists, the top 2% for progressive passes, the top 5% for shot-creating actions and the top 7% for progressive carries per 90, illustrating a modern skill set that remains a large factor behind Klopp's decision to stick with his man.

But with Liverpool linked with the likes of Croatian RB Leipzig colossus Josko Gvardiol, the centre-back position indeed targetted following the evaporation of former resilience and fluidity on Merseyside, Gomez might find playing time harder to come by should he remain on the books ahead of next season.

After such a shambolic season that threatens to implode, should Champions League qualification - the barest of minimums for the Reds - fail to be achieved, and with Gomez failing to impress by some degree, a transfer away might be the most fruitful move for all parties involved.